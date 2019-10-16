Sanchez ruled out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery

ALEXIS SANCHEZ IS set to be out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday.

The Manchester United forward, who is on loan at Inter Milan for the eason, picked up the injury while on international duty when he went down during the second half of a 0-0 friendly draw with Colombia on Saturday.

Following the match, the Chile Football Federation revealed that Sanchez had suffered “dislocated tendons”.

Inter’s assessment of the injury produced the same diagnosis as the Chilean will now be out of action until 2020 after undergoing surgery in Barcelona on Wednesday.

“Alexis Sanchez went to Barcelona this morning for a consultation with Dr Ramon Cugat. The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Nerazzurri medical staff , it was therefore decided to proceed with surgery on the left ankle,” the club said in a statement.

The surgery of the peroneal tendons was then performed in the afternoon and was perfectly successful.”

Sanchez joined Inter from United this summer, completing a season-long loan to the Serie A club after struggling to find any sort of form at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After proving one of the Premier League’s most prolific scorers during his time with Arsenal, scoring 80 goals in 166 appearances, Sanchez moved to Man Utd in January 2018.

However, he never reached those dizzying Emirates heights during his time in Manchester, as the Chilean fired just five goals in 45 matches before heading to Inter this summer.

Sanchez has made four appearances for Inter since joining the club, scoring one goal in a 3-1 win over Sampdoria that also saw him sent off.

However, he will now miss out on a number of crucial matches in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Inter currently sit second in the Champions League, one point behind league-leaders Juventus through seven matches played.

The Italian club also faces an uphill battle in the Champions League, as they sit fourth in their group behind Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Slavia Prague.

Next up for Inter is a visit to Sassuolo this weekend before the club returns to Champions League play against group leaders Dortmund.

