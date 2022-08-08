Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 8 August 2022
Advertisement

Alexis Sanchez makes Inter exit after agreeing contract termination

Inter will pay Sanchez €5million to end his time at the San Siro.

By AFP Monday 8 Aug 2022, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,081 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5836528
Alexis Sanchez.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Alexis Sanchez.
Alexis Sanchez.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

ALEXIS SANCHEZ IS no longer an Inter Milan player after the Serie A club announced on Monday an agreement to terminate the Chile forward’s contract.

In a statement Inter said that they had “reached an agreement for the consensual termination” of Sanchez’s contract, opening the door to a potential move to Marseille.

According to Italian media Inter will pay Sanchez €5 million to end his time at the San Siro.

In return Inter get Sanchez’s €7 million salary, one of the highest at the club, off their books as they try to cut their wage bill.

The 33-year-old, who signed for Inter in 2019 but never established himself as a starter, was not part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans after the return of Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Sunday that he was interested in bringing Sanchez to Ligue 1, saying to Prime Video that he was “the sort of profile we want”.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie