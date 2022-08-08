Alexis Sanchez makes Inter exit after agreeing contract termination

ALEXIS SANCHEZ IS no longer an Inter Milan player after the Serie A club announced on Monday an agreement to terminate the Chile forward’s contract.

In a statement Inter said that they had “reached an agreement for the consensual termination” of Sanchez’s contract, opening the door to a potential move to Marseille.

According to Italian media Inter will pay Sanchez €5 million to end his time at the San Siro.

In return Inter get Sanchez’s €7 million salary, one of the highest at the club, off their books as they try to cut their wage bill.

The 33-year-old, who signed for Inter in 2019 but never established himself as a starter, was not part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans after the return of Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Sunday that he was interested in bringing Sanchez to Ligue 1, saying to Prime Video that he was “the sort of profile we want”.