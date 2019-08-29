This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Done deal: Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan from Man United until June 2020

The 30-year-old endured a disappointing stay at Old Trafford after arriving from Arsenal in January 2018.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 8:43 PM
25 minutes ago 953 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4788220
Sanchez scored three goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Man United.
Image: Mike Egerton
Sanchez scored three goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Man United.
Sanchez scored three goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Man United.
Image: Mike Egerton

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS completed a loan move from Manchester United to Inter Milan for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign, bringing an end to a dismal spell at Old Trafford.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but scored just three goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

“Alexis Sanchez is officially an Inter player,” the club confirmed on Thursday evening.

“The Chilean has joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United on a loan deal that will last until 30 June 2020.”

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie