Done deal: Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan from Man United until June 2020

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS completed a loan move from Manchester United to Inter Milan for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign, bringing an end to a dismal spell at Old Trafford.

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but scored just three goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

“Alexis Sanchez is officially an Inter player,” the club confirmed on Thursday evening.

“The Chilean has joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United on a loan deal that will last until 30 June 2020.”

