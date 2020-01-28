This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Alexis will come back and prove you wrong' - Solskjaer

The Norwegian boss has backed the Chile international to rediscover his best form.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 11:44 AM
43 minutes ago 2,597 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4982865
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).
Alexis Sanchez (file pic).

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will return to Manchester United following his loan spell at Inter.

The Chilean joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan deal back in August, after an underwhelming return of five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, but he still has two years left to run on his current contract at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, who was reported to be on £400,000 a week at United, has been tipped to secure a permanent move away from Manchester at the end of the season, but Solskjaer suggested he still has a future at the club.

The 46-year-old coach told a press conference on Tuesday: “Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong.”

Sanchez so far has managed one goal in seven appearances during an injury-ridden spell at the Italian club.

United are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for a second successive year, and time is running out for Solskjaer to bring in extra reinforcements in the January window.

The Norwegian has admitted the club are still on the lookout for “one of two things” amid an injury crisis, which has seen star players Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined.

However, Solskjaer insists that “good deals” are “difficult” to find in the winter market, with most clubs reluctant to part with their most important players.

“We’ve got players here that we’re working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there then the club is pursuing that and it’s difficult.

“I can’t remember how many good ones we’ve brought in and good deals in January.

“Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra], I’m talking about it’s hard, very hard, the clubs don’t wanna lose their best players.”

Additional reporting by Omni

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

