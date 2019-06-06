This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England U20 hooker handed five-week ban for upending Ireland's Hodnett

Alfie Barbeary’s U20 World Championship is over after a moment of madness.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 7:26 PM
13 minutes ago 571 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4671477

ENGLAND HOOKER ALFIE Barbeary has been slapped with a five-week suspension after being sent-off for a dangerous tip tackle on Ireland’s John Hodnett during Tuesday’s U20 World Championship game. 

The 18-year-old was shown a straight red card for flipping Hodnett at a ruck and dropping the Munster back row on his head and neck five minutes after coming off the bench. 

Damon Murphy shows a red card to Alfie Barbeary Referee Damon Murphy brandished red. Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

Barbeary, on the books at Wasps, appeared in front of a World Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Thursday and after being found to breach Law 9.18 [lifting and dropping an opponent], was handed a 10-week ban.

The committee reduced the sanction by the maximum 50% permitted based on the player’s early acceptance of the red card, apology, clean record and good conduct at the hearing, resulting in a five-week final suspension. 

Barbeary will now miss the remainder of England’s campaign in Argentina, as well as the first week of the 2019/20 English season. 

The player has 48 hours to appeal from the time he receives the written judicial decision, World Rugby said.

Barbeary’s dismissal came at a decisive juncture in Tuesday’s opening Pool B game in Santa Fe, before Noel McNamara’s Ireland pulled clear in the closing stages with the man advantage to record a 42-26 victory.  

England face Italy on Saturday, while Grand Slam winners Ireland play Australia.

