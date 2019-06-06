England U20 hooker handed five-week ban for upending Ireland's Hodnett

ENGLAND HOOKER ALFIE Barbeary has been slapped with a five-week suspension after being sent-off for a dangerous tip tackle on Ireland’s John Hodnett during Tuesday’s U20 World Championship game.

The 18-year-old was shown a straight red card for flipping Hodnett at a ruck and dropping the Munster back row on his head and neck five minutes after coming off the bench.

Referee Damon Murphy brandished red. Source: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

Barbeary, on the books at Wasps, appeared in front of a World Rugby Disciplinary Committee on Thursday and after being found to breach Law 9.18 [lifting and dropping an opponent], was handed a 10-week ban.

The committee reduced the sanction by the maximum 50% permitted based on the player’s early acceptance of the red card, apology, clean record and good conduct at the hearing, resulting in a five-week final suspension.

Barbeary will now miss the remainder of England’s campaign in Argentina, as well as the first week of the 2019/20 English season.

The player has 48 hours to appeal from the time he receives the written judicial decision, World Rugby said.

Barbeary’s dismissal came at a decisive juncture in Tuesday’s opening Pool B game in Santa Fe, before Noel McNamara’s Ireland pulled clear in the closing stages with the man advantage to record a 42-26 victory.

England face Italy on Saturday, while Grand Slam winners Ireland play Australia.

RED CARD:



66mins:



England substitute hooker Alfie Barbeary is dismissed for lifting up and dropping Ireland's John Hodnett.



England U20s 26-28 Ireland U20s#WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/NU3nkvBglB — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 4, 2019 Source: eir Sport /Twitter

