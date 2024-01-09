St Pat's strengthen again with loan signing of Hull defender

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have further strengthened their squad ahead of the 2024 season with the loan signing of Hull City defender Alfie Taylor.

Taylor, a centre-back, has been with Hull’s academy since he was nine, and has been included on the first-team bench on occasion this season. He signed a pro contract with Hull in 2021 and has joined Pat’s for the season ahead. He predominantly plays on the left side of central defence, and is in contention for a Pat’s debut in this weekend’s pre-season friendly against Athlone.

“Alfie is another excellent addition to our squad and we’re happy to welcome him to the group”, said Pat’s manager Jon Daly.

“As a left-footer, he’ll give us good balance in that position and will add to and strengthen our options along with our other centre-backs. Alfie has been in with us for the last couple of days and has done well, he is already settling into the group.

“He’s developed in the Hull City academy for the last ten years, and has been around their first team squad too so he’s got good experience for a 19-year-old. It’s a good challenge for him coming into the League of Ireland and we’re looking forward to seeing him continuing his development with us.”

Taylor is Pat’s seventh off-season signing, following the arrivals of Brandon Kavanagh and Cian Kavanagh from Derry City; Aaron Bolger and Ruari Keating from Cork City; Conor Keeley from Drogheda United; and goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, who joined on loan from Liverpool earlier this week.

In another world, Taylor may have been playing for Shelbourne but Hull owner Acun Ilicali abruptly ended his brief ownership of Shels last year, with a couple on-loan Hull players helping them to a fourth-placed finish in 2023.

Elsewhere today, Cork City have signed former Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray on loan from Glentoran. The loan deal runs until July. Murray, 30, has played for Ireland at U21 level and made 80 appearances for Watford, signing for Dundalk in 2019, for whom he won a Premier Division title and played in the Europa League group stages, scoring in the 2-1 home defeat to Molde.

“Everything happened really quickly last week and I’m buzzing to be here”, said Murray. “I know from playing at Turner’s Cross in the past what it’s like to come to play against Cork City; this is a big club. For Turner’s Cross now to be my home ground is brilliant and I am really looking forward to it.”

Finally, Italian club Lecce continue to recruit from Ireland, and are close to completing a deal for UCD defender Jesse Dempsey.