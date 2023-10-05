Ryder Cup vice-captain Colsaerts just one shot back as Power and McKibbin lead Irish efforts

MARK POWER AND Tom McKibbin are best-placed of the four-strong Irish contingent after carding opening rounds of 70 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Power and McKibbin enter Saturday on two under par, six shots back from joint leaders Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden, Adri Arnaus of Spain, and Peter Uihlein after 18 holes in Carnoustie.

Advertisement

John Murphy is a further shot back from Power and McKibbin after one-under-par 71, while Padraig Harrington double-bogeyed the last for a one-over-par 73.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts was fresh from his team’s recent heroics in Rome, finishing his first round just a shot off the leaders with a seven-under 65.

Colsaerts sits on top of three of Europe’s victorious players from last week: Matthew Fitzpatrick (67, five under), Tommy Fleetwood (69, three under) and home hero Robert MacIntyre who is level with Power and McKibbin on two under.

“Inspiration to say the least,” Belgian Colsaerts said of Europe’s success last weekend. “I’ve always thought there was still a little bit of a stud inside me but when you get to spend a week with 12 of them, we’re trying to land as softly as possible from the high of a couple of days ago.

“Everything felt a little bit gloomy and dark after the ride of emotions last week, and no expectations whatsoever, and started hitting good shots and played a lovely round.”