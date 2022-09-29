Stunning opening 61 for Langasque as McIlroy makes solid start at Alfred Dunhill Links

FRANCE’S ROMAIN LANGASQUE leads the way at the the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a stunning opening round, with Rory McIlroy also making a solid start.

Langasque carded an incredible 11-under par 61 to equal the course record on the Old Course at St Andrews.

His compatriot Frederic Lacroix is one shot back, with fellow Frenchman Antoine Rozner and Niklas Nørgaard Møller of Denmark recording 63s.

McIlroy is on four-under after carding 68 at Carnoustie: the Holywood man birdied on the second, sixth, 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th, but shot bogeys on the third and ninth.

“I started really well,” he said, as quoted by eurosport. “I played the back nine very well, then sort of stalled a little bit and made a couple of bad swings coming in.

“Overall, you are not going to get Carnoustie in easier conditions so I feel like I left a few shots out there. It was a decent day and to play decent, you do not want to be chasing in what looks like really bad weather tomorrow so I’ve put a red number on the board and have a few shots to play with.”

Rory nearly driving a 409 yard par 4 🤯🚀#DrivenByPassion | @bmwgolfsport pic.twitter.com/BNKOBzfzCb — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 29, 2022

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is three-under, with Shane Lowry two-under.

Harrington’s 69 came after birdies on the fourth, fifth, 11th and 12th and a bogey on hole number seven, with Lowry’s 70 a result of birdies on the first, second, 13th and 14th and bogeys on 10 and 14 — both also at Carnoustie.

