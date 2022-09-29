Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Advertisement

Stunning opening 61 for Langasque as McIlroy makes solid start at Alfred Dunhill Links

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry have also put themselves in decent positions.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,187 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5880031
Rory McIlroy putts on the eighth green.
Image: PA
Rory McIlroy putts on the eighth green.
Rory McIlroy putts on the eighth green.
Image: PA

FRANCE’S ROMAIN LANGASQUE leads the way at the the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a stunning opening round, with Rory McIlroy also making a solid start.

Langasque carded an incredible 11-under par 61 to equal the course record on the Old Course at St Andrews.

His compatriot Frederic Lacroix is one shot back, with fellow Frenchman Antoine Rozner and Niklas Nørgaard Møller of Denmark recording 63s.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

McIlroy is on four-under after carding 68 at Carnoustie: the Holywood man birdied on the second, sixth, 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th, but shot bogeys on the third and ninth.

“I started really well,” he said, as quoted by eurosport. “I played the back nine very well, then sort of stalled a little bit and made a couple of bad swings coming in.

“Overall, you are not going to get Carnoustie in easier conditions so I feel like I left a few shots out there. It was a decent day and to play decent, you do not want to be chasing in what looks like really bad weather tomorrow so I’ve put a red number on the board and have a few shots to play with.”

Padraig Harrington, meanwhile, is three-under, with Shane Lowry two-under.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Harrington’s 69 came after birdies on the fourth, fifth, 11th and 12th and a bogey on hole number seven, with Lowry’s 70 a result of birdies on the first, second, 13th and 14th and bogeys on 10 and 14 — both also at Carnoustie.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie