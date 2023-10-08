Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Flooding on the 18th green today.
wash out
Alfred Dunhill Links postponed for second day due to heavy rain
The third round has now been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.
664
0
1 hour ago

PLAY AT THE Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was abandoned for the second consecutive day after heavy rain in Scotland left the courses waterlogged.

The DP World Tour event is held across three courses at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St Andrews.

The third round has now been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.

Fresh from helping Europe to win back the Ryder Cup, Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13 under par.

Scotland was hit by relentless rainfall starting on Saturday causing travel disruption on roads and railways and provoking landslides in some parts of the country.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags