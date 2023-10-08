Alfred Dunhill Links postponed for second day due to heavy rain

PLAY AT THE Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was abandoned for the second consecutive day after heavy rain in Scotland left the courses waterlogged.

The DP World Tour event is held across three courses at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St Andrews.

The third round has now been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.

79mm of rain has fallen since end of play on Friday🌧️#dunhilllinks pic.twitter.com/U9cHQAUOja — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 8, 2023

Fresh from helping Europe to win back the Ryder Cup, Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13 under par.

Scotland was hit by relentless rainfall starting on Saturday causing travel disruption on roads and railways and provoking landslides in some parts of the country.

