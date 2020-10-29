Alfredo Morelos equals Rangers record with 21st European goal in Lech Poznan win

Alfredo Morelos in action for Rangers against Lech Poznan in the Europa League.

ALFREDO MORELOS EQUALLED Ally McCoist’s European goalscoring record for Rangers as the second-half substitute netted the only goal against Lech Poznan at Ibrox.

The Colombia striker powerfully headed home a wonderful Borna Barisic cross in the 68th minute to take his European tally for Rangers to 21 goals.

Morelos had come off the bench six minutes earlier and quickly enhanced Rangers’ threat with the aggression they had been lacking in the final third.

The goal was enough to earn Gers an eighth straight win in all competitions and put them in a commanding position alongside Benfica in Europa League Group D with both sides on six points from two matches.

It was a first goal in seven games for Morelos, who had been left on the bench during Sunday’s win over Livingston and had to play second fiddle to Kemar Roofe, who was rewarded for his wonder strike in last week’s victory over Standard Liege.

Steven Gerrard made five changes in all. Left-back Barisic returned from injury while Leon Balogun replaced Filip Helander at centre-back and Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield came into midfield and Roofe replaced Jermain Defoe.

Roofe quickly showed why he had been picked with a brilliant turn on the edge of the box before squaring towards the unmarked James Tavernier. However, the stretching Ianis Hagi inadvertently diverted the ball away from his skipper and harmlessly forward.

Hagi did better to set up Arfield, whose strike was straight at the goalkeeper, before Barisic set up Roofe eight yards out with a perfect cross. However, the former Anderlecht forward appeared to be unsighted by a defender and could only head the ball behind him, and did not get enough power on his subsequent overhead kick to trouble the keeper.

Rangers were not making the most of their spells of possession and Steven Davis fired well over on the rebound from 18 yards after his own volley had been blocked.

The visitors, with a 4-4-2 formation, were adopting a positive approach and were occasionally getting some joy down the flanks.

Right-back Alan Czerwinski set up Mikael Ishak for their best chance of the half but the Poznan top goalscorer fired over.

Czerwinski got more space just after the break and sent a teasing cross just in front of his strikers, before former Celtic defender Thomas Rogne came close for the visitors with a header following a set-piece.

Arfield was not far away from long range but Rangers were too often sloppy in possession as they entered the final third in the opening stages of the second half.

Morelos replaced Roofe and quickly got a chance from a Tavernier corner but his shot was diverted wide.

The Colombian soon made a much bigger impact as he got in front of two defenders to head home from six yards.

Morelos then forced a save with a snap shot before Poznan chased an equaliser.

Filip Marchwinski came close with a header and on-loan Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder forced a decent save from Allan McGregor.

Rangers had some decent openings on the break but their fifth clean sheet in succession saw them claim another win.

