Ali Carter denied grudge match with Ronnie O'Sullivan at World Grand Prix

ALI CARTER WILL not have a grudge match with Ronnie O’Sullivan at the World Grand Prix this week after he exited to Mark Selby.

O’Sullivan and Carter have been embroiled in an ugly war of words following the former’s victory in the Masters final on Sunday, with both players saying the other had issues with their mental health.

They are both playing in Leicester this week and were on course to meet in another final, but Carter lost a final-frame decider to Selby, going down 4-3 in the last 16.

Carter looked to have the momentum going into the decider as he levelled at 3-3 with a break of 103.

But Selby delivered when it mattered, advancing to the quarter-finals in his hometown with a well-made 77.

Mark Selby in action. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

O’Sullivan is next in action today against Zhou Yuelong.

Selby will play Judd Trump in the last eight after Trump whitewashed Lyu Haotian 4-0.

Selby, who has endured some mixed results told ITV: “I feel OK on the table, I am just so inconsistent from one match to the next which is frustrating. Physically I feel OK on the shot, which is scary because if you’re OK physically results usually follow, but I am in and out.

“I look forward to it, Judd is one of the all time greats himself, if you don’t play your best you are going home.”

Shaun Murphy was sent packing by Cao Yupeng in a 4-0 rout while Mark Williams beat Hossein Vafaei 4-1.

Defending champion Mark Allen earlier fired three century breaks in his 4-2 win over Jack Lisowski.

Ding Junhui had breaks of 70 and 81 as he came from behind to edge a 4-3 win over Ricky Walden, while Noppon Saengkham compiled four breaks over 80, including a 107 in frame four, as he overcame Xiao Guodong 4-1.