This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford sign midfielder Coote from Championship club Brentford

The 21-year-old is a former Dundee United team-mate of Scott Allardice and has Waterford connections through his grandparents.

By Gavan Casey Friday 24 Jan 2020, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,235 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4979215
Ali Coote in Scottish Premiership action for his first professional club, Dundee United.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Ali Coote in Scottish Premiership action for his first professional club, Dundee United.
Ali Coote in Scottish Premiership action for his first professional club, Dundee United.
Image: Jeff Holmes

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of midfielder Ali Coote from Championship club Brentford.

The 21-year-old spent two and a half years at Griffin Park and though he was included in the first-team squad for the 2019/20 pre-season, he failed to make his breakthrough as Brentford chased promotion to the Premier League.

Coote was Brentford ‘B”s player of the year last season and took over the second-string captaincy in March of last year.

A Dundee United academy graduate who made 16 appearances for his first club — including a Scottish Premiership debut at the age of 16 — before enjoying a loan spell at East Fife in 2015/16, Coote represented Scotland at U15, U16, and U17 levels.

He is a former United team-mate of Waterford midfielder Scott Allardice, who joined the League of Ireland Premier Division club this time last year.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “I’ve family connections to the city through my grandparents, so I know the place quite well.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into the training ground in the next few days and getting to properly meet all the lads. I’m lucky in that myself and Scott [Allardice] played together before, so it’s nice to walk into a club and know at least one face in the dressing room.

I’ve come over with the hope of getting to play first-team football again, and that is something that really excites me. Obviously, when I left Dundee back in 2017, I dropped out of first-team football, so I’m delighted to be back at that level again.

“I’m hoping to be able to put on a show for the fans when I’m on the pitch and hopefully get results and hopefully drive us up the league table. The fans can expect a lot of creativity from me in the middle of the field.”

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds added: “Ali is a good lad, and he’s eager to prove himself at the first-team level again. Obviously he has experience playing first-team football with Dundee so he’ll have something about himself on the pitch.

“I’ve spoken with him a couple of times, and he’s bought into the plan we have for the season. We have a nice little squad coming together and I think Ali will fit nicely into the dressing room.

“We’ve been interested in securing Ali’s services for over the last six weeks so to finally get him over the line and onboard is a huge coup for us.

He’s very hungry for a young player and he gained tremendous experience during his time at Dundee United before moving on to Brentford. He really wants to kick on with his career now and I’ve no doubt he’ll become a fan favourite quickly.

“We’ve got a couple more lads that we’re still working on getting over the line before we head to Inchicore on the 14th of next month, so bare with us.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie