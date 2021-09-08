Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 8 September 2021
Bohemians winger Ali Coote named Player of the Month after excellent August

The Scot was in scintillating form for Bohs.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Sep 2021
Ali Coote with his Player of the Month award.
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS WINGER ALI Coote has scooped the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for August.

The Scot scored both goals in the Gypsies’ famous European win over PAOK at the Aviva Stadium beginning of the month, and ended it with a sublime free-kick in the FAI Cup victory over rivals Shamrock Rovers.

“I’m delighted,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s been a good month. I’ve enjoyed it and scored some good goals so I want to kick on from here.

“I came in at the start of the season and I just wanted to get my numbers up in terms of goals and assists. I’ve done that and I want to add to that from now until the end of the season.”

Coote saw off competition from Tunde Owolabi of Finn Harps (second) and Waterford midfielder John Martin (third), and follows in the footsteps of team-mates Georgie Kelly and Dawson Devoy, who claimed the award in June and July respectively.

Coote at Dalymount Park. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

The winger will hope to play a central part through the rest of the season; Keith Long’s side are currently fifth in the Premier Division table ahead of a trip to Drogheda this Friday, and face Maynooth University Town in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

“There’s still a lot to play for,” he noted. “It’s just down to us to keep performing and hopefully we can climb the league table and go far in the FAI Cup.”

