Shelbourne sign former League of Ireland star Ali Coote from Detroit

SHELBOURNE FOOTBALL CLUB have announced the signing of Ali Coote from Detroit City, subject to international clearance.

Coote is Shels’ first signing of the summer and will arrive at Tolka Park when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

The 26-year-old Scot scored one goal and recorded one assist in 11 appearances for Detroit this season. They play in the USL Championship, the tier below the MLS.

Coote, an attack-minded left-sided midfielder, joined in January after his departure from Bohemians. He also represented Waterford in the League of Ireland.

He spent three seasons at Dalymount Park, and will bring a key mix of LOI and European experience to Damien Duff’s side as they push for a huge second half to 2024.

Coote played a central role in Bohs’ 2021 European run, playing six times as they defeated ​​Stjarnan and F91 Dudelange in the Europa Conference League. He scored a brace against PAOK Thessaloniki in the third qualifying round, finishing the 2021 season with 42 appearances and seven goals.

He made 32 appearances in 2022, and scored six goals in 30 LOI games in 2023. Overall in Ireland, he has made 109 league appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists. He also played 11 times in the FAI Cup as Bohs reached the 2021 and 2023 finals, losing to St Patrick’s Athletic on both occasions.

The former Dundee United player represented Scotland at U15, U16, and U17 levels, winning 18 caps between 2012 and 2015.

“Delighted to be joining Shelbourne,” Coote said. “I’ve spoken to a few of the boys and they love it here.

“Damien and his staff have proved to be top level over the past few seasons and that’s an environment I’m excited to be a part of. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping the boys finish the season strongly. See you all at Tolka soon.”

“As promised, we have moved on very quickly and will continue to do more business,” Duff added.

“Ali is a wonderful signing and a very dangerous player in the league with a lot of X factor. Ireland is his home from home and he belongs here. He is a player that will excite the fans and influence our games.

“And most importantly, he will buy into our culture, as it is what we are built on.”

Coote arrives following the departure of Gavin Molloy for Scotland.

Shelbourne are currently two points clear of Derry City at the top of the table with a game in hand, while defending champions Shamrock Rovers are 12 points off top in third.

The Reds have drawn Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s FC in the Europa Conference League.