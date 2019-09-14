This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Iranian cult hero would not be upset to see Cristiano Ronaldo break his record

Ali Daei has scored 109 goals in 149 appearances at international level.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 3:48 PM
12 minutes ago 714 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4809835
Ali Daei, Iran (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ali Daei, Iran (file pic).
CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS taken his haul of international goals with Portugal to 93 and record-holding Ali Daei claims he would be happy to be knocked from a lofty perch by the Juventus superstar.

The legendary Iran striker was a prolific presence throughout his iconic career.

In the colours of his country, he netted 109 times in 149 appearances.

That return remains the highest in world football, but Ronaldo has that mark in his sights.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a habit of re-writing the history books and intends to add another chapter to his remarkable tale.

Ronaldo found the target on four occasions in his most recent outing for Portugal, taking him onto 93 goals in 160 outings.

He sits second on the all-time charts behind Daei, with further daylight being established between himself and Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas (84).

If he can steer clear of injury, it is expected to be only a matter of time before Ronaldo moves to the summit.

He is now 34 years of age, but is showing no sign of slowing down for club and country.

Daei, who took in his last outing for Iran in 2006, has occupied top spot for well over a decade now.

He is, however, prepared to accept that one of the greatest players to have ever played the game is likely to top his achievements at some stage.

Daei told IRNA News: “Records are for breaking; I did it when it was my turn, and it will be someone else’s turn to beat my record next. It’s not a big issue.”

Ronaldo is already the all-time leading goalscorer in Real Madrid’s illustrious history, after spending nine memorable years at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has netted a record-breaking haul of Champions League efforts, with 126.

He continues to raise the bar when it comes to individual excellence, alongside eternal rival Lionel Messi, and Daei admits there would be no shame in slipping behind the Portuguese great.

“No, why should I be upset?” he added.

Ronaldo is a great player with many honours in the world of football. He is on top form right now.”

Ronaldo helped Portugal to European Championship glory in 2016 and to the Nations League crown in 2019.

He is now chasing down a place at Euro 2020 and is expected to still be terrorising opposition defences by the time the World Cup finals head to Qatar in 2022.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

