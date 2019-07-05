This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

19-year-old Bohemians striker Ali Reghba completes Leicester City move

The promising forward was instrumental as Bohemians’ U19s won a league and cup double last season.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 5 Jul 2019, 12:24 PM
5 minutes ago 132 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4711866
Reghba celebrates scoring a brace against St Pat's in September.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Reghba celebrates scoring a brace against St Pat's in September.
Reghba celebrates scoring a brace against St Pat's in September.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

HIGHLY-RATED BOHEMIANS forward Ali Reghba has completed a move to Leicester City for an undisclosed fee having impressed on trial with the Foxes at the start of this year.

The forward helped Bohemians’ underage side secure the U19 SSE Airtricity League and Enda McGuill Cup last season and stormed onto the scene with two goals against St Patrick’s Athletic on his senior competitive debut in September.

Reghba went on trial with the Premier League club last winter and officially left Bohemians a week ago, having started three Premier Division games this season at Dalymount Park.

“Everyone at Bohemians wishes Ali the very best of luck in his move and in Armenia with the U19s,” Gypsies manager Keith Long said on Friday.

“He’s a successful graduate of our U19s and underage system and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Reghba was born in Germany and initially lived in Essen, near Dortmund, with his Algerian father and Irish mother up until the age of six. The youngster then moved to Coolock in Dublin.

The teenager has been named in Tom Mohan’s Ireland squad for next month’s Uefa U19 European Championships in Armenia, where Ireland will face Norway, France and Czech Republic.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie