19-year-old Bohemians striker Ali Reghba completes Leicester City move

HIGHLY-RATED BOHEMIANS forward Ali Reghba has completed a move to Leicester City for an undisclosed fee having impressed on trial with the Foxes at the start of this year.

The forward helped Bohemians’ underage side secure the U19 SSE Airtricity League and Enda McGuill Cup last season and stormed onto the scene with two goals against St Patrick’s Athletic on his senior competitive debut in September.

Reghba went on trial with the Premier League club last winter and officially left Bohemians a week ago, having started three Premier Division games this season at Dalymount Park.

“Everyone at Bohemians wishes Ali the very best of luck in his move and in Armenia with the U19s,” Gypsies manager Keith Long said on Friday.

“He’s a successful graduate of our U19s and underage system and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Reghba was born in Germany and initially lived in Essen, near Dortmund, with his Algerian father and Irish mother up until the age of six. The youngster then moved to Coolock in Dublin.

The teenager has been named in Tom Mohan’s Ireland squad for next month’s Uefa U19 European Championships in Armenia, where Ireland will face Norway, France and Czech Republic.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!