Nineteen-year-old star Ali Reghba re-signs to Bohs with Premier League move looming

Ali Reghba re-signs for Bohs and will be available for Keith Long's side tonight against UCD.

BOHEMIANS’ 19-YEAR-OLD star Ali Reghba will remain with the Dublin club after signing a new one-year deal with Keith Long’s side.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international striker had attracted the attention of Middlesbrough, Brentford and Leeds United, while more recently earning a trial at Leicester City.

The42 understands that the deal will also facilitate a summer move to the Foxes following on from his spell with the club over the winter.

Domestically, Reghba shone in 2018 scoring twice on his senior league debut against St. Patrick’s Athletic, as well as netting for Bohs’ U19 side in their Uefa Youth League clash with FC Midtjylland.

He was key to Craig Sexton’s side as they ran out winners in the SSE Airtricity U19 League final away to Shamrock Rovers.

Ali Reghba celebrates scoring on his senior Bohs debut. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I am buzzing to have signed back,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

This club has helped me a lot. Keith and the coaching staff have given me a chance to play and prove myself.

“I’ll always remember my debut. That game showed you the trust that the manager has in youth players at the club. He gave a load of us an opportunity.

“You want more days like that. I want to play week in week out.

I know I have to work hard to do that but I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully I can play and score more goals again.”

