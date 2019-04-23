This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More misery for Leeds United as Alioski is ruled out for the rest of the season

With their automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread, Leeds United have been dealt a significant blow.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 4:43 PM
44 minutes ago 667 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4603509
Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United.
Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United.
Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United.

LEEDS UNITED WILL be without Ezgjan Alioski for the rest of the season after the makeshift full-back suffered a torn meniscus in last night’s defeat to Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 2-0 at Griffin Park in a huge blow to their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship.

The play-offs look to be beckoning for Leeds and they will have to play their remaining games without key performer Alioski, who went off 12 minutes into the contest in West London and will be out for at least six weeks.

Alioski has started all 44 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Leeds round off their regular campaign against Aston Villa and relegated Ipswich Town.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie