More misery for Leeds United as Alioski is ruled out for the rest of the season

LEEDS UNITED WILL be without Ezgjan Alioski for the rest of the season after the makeshift full-back suffered a torn meniscus in last night’s defeat to Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 2-0 at Griffin Park in a huge blow to their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship.

The play-offs look to be beckoning for Leeds and they will have to play their remaining games without key performer Alioski, who went off 12 minutes into the contest in West London and will be out for at least six weeks.

Alioski has started all 44 of Leeds’ Championship games this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

Leeds round off their regular campaign against Aston Villa and relegated Ipswich Town.

