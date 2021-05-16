BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 16 May 2021
Tearful Alisson dedicates extraordinary winning goal to late father

Jose Agostinho Becker drowned near his home in Brazil earlier this year, with Covid restrictions preventing Alisson from attending the funeral.

By Press Association Sunday 16 May 2021, 7:15 PM
Alisson is embraced by Jurgen Klopp after the game.
Image: PA
Alisson is embraced by Jurgen Klopp after the game.
Image: PA
Alisson is embraced by Jurgen Klopp after the game.
Image: PA

AN EMOTIONAL ALISSON Becker fought back tears after the goalkeeper’s stoppage-time header clinched Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 win at West Brom.

The Brazil international glanced Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner past Sam Johnstone at the death to score a shock goal that moved the Reds to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League games left.

Alisson dedicated his goal to his father, Jose Agostinho Becker, who drowned near his home in Brazil in February.

“I’m too emotional,” Alisson told Sky Sports. “This last month for everything that happened with me, with my family, but football is my life, the places, everything I remember as a human being.

“With my father, I hope he was here to see it, but I’m sure he was seeing, with God at his side, celebrating.”

Alisson, unable to return to Brazil following his father’s death due to the coronavirus pandemic, also said his goal was for his family and team-mates.

“What a fight,” Alisson said. “Sometimes we are fighting and fighting and things are just not happening like this afternoon here and just scoring this goal, I’m really happy to help them because we fight a lot together.

“We have a goal to achieve the Champions League because we won it once and everything started with the qualification, so I can’t be more happy than I am now.”

He joked it was the best goal he had scored, adding: “It was the perfect time. The cross was brilliant again. I just tried to put my head on the ball and I think it was one of the best goals I’ve scored!

“I’m really happy. I don’t have too many words, I just have to say thank you to the players because they fight a lot. We fight a lot.”

Press Association

