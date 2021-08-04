Alisson signs new long-term deal to stay at Liverpool until 2027

LIVERPOOL HAVE SECURED the future of another key senior player after agreeing a new long-term contract with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

While the length of the deal was not disclosed by the club, reports suggest it runs until the summer of 2027, meaning the Brazil international could remain at Anfield until he is 34.

Becker’s contract confirmation comes fresh off the back of compatriot Fabinho, and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, also committing their futures to the club.

He’s a ‘keeper… 🤩@Alissonbecker has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 😁🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2021

Liverpool already tied down Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher to a five-year contract in June, and it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will have to play the role of understudy to Alisson or challenge for the No.1 spot over the coming seasons.

For Alisson, he insisted his future was always destined to be on Merseyside. “I think I didn’t waste too much time to think about that. It’s something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself.

Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy. I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.”

The 28-year-old continued: “We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

“But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go.”