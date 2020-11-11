BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

All Black Tuungafasi out of Tri Nations after suspension

The prop was sent off for a dangerous tackle in last week’s match against Australia

By AFP Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,558 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5262829
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

ALL BLACKS PROP Ofa Tuungafasi was suspended for three playing weeks on Wednesday for a dangerous tackle in last week’s match against Australia, meaning he will miss the remainder of the Tri Nations tournament.

Tuungafasi was red-carded for a reckless hit on Wallaby number 14 Tom Wright during the 7 November match in Brisbane, during which Australian flanker Lachie Swinton was also sent off for a high tackle.

The competition’s governing body, SANZAAR, had already suspended Swinton for four weeks, and said Tuungafasi’s lighter ban was because of his quick guilty plea and clean record.

Both players will miss two matches against Argentina, the other team in the Tri Nations series.

SANZAAR said Tuungafasi’s sanction would include a third match, but it was not clear what that would be as the All Blacks currently have no scheduled games during the suspension period beyond the Tri Nations.

The double red cards in the first half disrupted play in the final Bledisloe Cup match, which Australia won in an upset 24-22, and prompted calls for changes to the red-card system.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

World Rugby last year ordered a clamp down on reckless tackles that make contact with the head amid concerns about concussion and long-term brain injuries.

Some high-profile former players have said the red card policy is too strict and disrupts play, suggesting less serious incidents should draw lighter penalties, such as 10-minute sin bins.

But current players and coaches accepted the tougher policy as necessary to protect players.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie