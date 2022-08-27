Argentina make history with upset win over All Blacks to pile further pressure on Foster

ARGENTINA HAVE MADE history with a stunning 25-18 Rugby Championship win over New Zealand in Christchurch, piling further pressure on the All Blacks and their retained coach Ian Foster.

Playing with passion and physicality, the Pumas won the battle of the breakdown and benefited with 20 points from the boot of wing Emiliano Boffelli to lodge just their second win over the All Blacks and their first on New Zealand soil.

Advertisement

The home side, who squandered an early 15-6 lead, have now lost six of their last eight Tests and can expect more severe criticism after the pressure had eased following their defeat of the Springboks in Johannesburg.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2022

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!