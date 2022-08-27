Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Argentina make history with upset win over All Blacks to pile further pressure on Foster

New Zealand have now lost six of their last eight Tests.

By AFP Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 11:07 AM
11 minutes ago 816 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5851050
Emiliano Boffelli kicked 20 points (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Emiliano Boffelli kicked 20 points (file pic).
Emiliano Boffelli kicked 20 points (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARGENTINA HAVE MADE history with a stunning 25-18 Rugby Championship win over New Zealand in Christchurch, piling further pressure on the All Blacks and their retained coach Ian Foster.

Playing with passion and physicality, the Pumas won the battle of the breakdown and benefited with 20 points from the boot of wing Emiliano Boffelli to lodge just their second win over the All Blacks and their first on New Zealand soil.

The home side, who squandered an early 15-6 lead, have now lost six of their last eight Tests and can expect more severe criticism after the pressure had eased following their defeat of the Springboks in Johannesburg.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2022

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie