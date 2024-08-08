Will Jordan returns to bench as All Blacks look to end winless run in Wellington

PROLIFIC TRY-SCORER Will Jordan has been selected on the bench for New Zealand’s Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Wellington, while TJ Perenara starts at scrum-half on his return from injury.

Jordan, who can play wing or fullback, has scored 31 tries in as many Tests for the All Blacks, but a shoulder injury has kept the 26-year-old out of Test rugby since last year’s World Cup final.

Perenara returns for Saturday’s clash with the Pumas after recovering from the knee injury sustained against England in the first Test last month.

Loose forward Ardie Savea, who was born in Wellington, captains the All Blacks as regular skipper Scott Barrett is out with a finger injury.

“It’s a special night for Ardie leading the team in his home town and it’s great to have TJ and Will back in the mix,” said New Zealand coach Scott Robertson.

“We know Argentina will bring a lot of physicality and passion to the Test and we’re ready for that challenge.”

Anton Lienert-Brown comes into the centres at the expense of Rieko Ioane, who drops to the bench.

Sam Darry of Auckland Blues will partner Waikato Chiefs forward Tupou Vaa’i in a new-look second row in the absence of Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu, who has a calf injury.

The All Blacks have plenty of options in attack with twice world player of the year Beauden Barrett starting at fullback and Damian McKenzie at out-half.

Robertson was on the sidelines to watch Jordan grab a try for his province last Saturday in Christchurch, where the All Blacks speedster had a 60-minute run out to prove his fitness.

“He scored a trademark try and his anticipation was good. He’s in good nick, he’s fit, he’s ready to go,” Robertson said of Jordan.

“Beauden’s been exceptional, so having Jordan off the bench to make an impact will be special.”

New Zealand have a miserable recent record in Wellington, where the All Blacks are winless in their last four Tests in the capital.

They lost and drew against South Africa in 2018 and 2019, followed by a draw with Australia in 2020 and a defeat to Ireland in 2022.

“It’s a cold reality that we don’t perform well in Wellington,” Savea admitted.

“For us, we don’t talk about that. We just talk about each day’s preparation and hopefully get the win on Saturday.”

The hosts are eager to avoid a repeat of their 2022 shock home defeat to Argentina when ill discipline cost them as Pumas goal-kicker Emiliano Boffelli landed six penalties in a 25-18 victory.

New Zealand:

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Sevu Reece

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Tele’a

10. Damian McKenzie

9. TJ Perenara

1. Ethan De Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Sam Darry

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea (capt)

Replacements:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Josh Lord

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Rieko Ioane

23. Will Jordan

Argentina:

15. Juan Mallia

14. Matias Moroni

13. Lucio Cinti

12. Santiago Chocobares

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Santiago Carreras

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

1. Thomas Gallo

2. Ignacio Ruiz

3. Eduardo Bello

4. Franco Molina

5. Pedro Rubiolo

6. Pablo Matera (capt)

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements:

16. Agustin Creevy

17. Mayco Vivas

18. Joel Sclavi

19. Efrain Elias

20. Tomas Lavanini

21. Joaquin Oviedo

22. Lautaro Bazan Velez

23. Tomas Albornoz

– © AFP 2024