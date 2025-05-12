Advertisement
Donegal and Tyrone renew rivalries in Group 1. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeGAA

The All-Ireland SFC state of play after the Ulster and Leinster finals

Ulster champions Donegal host Tyrone in their Group 1 opener, as Leinster kingpins Louth face Monaghan.
9.50am, 12 May 2025

THE PICTURE FOR the group stages of the 2025 All-Ireland senior football championship is now clear.

The outcomes of the weekend’s provincial deciders in Clones and Croke Park completed the puzzle, with Donegal, Louth, Armagh and Meath all learning what groups they will operate in — along with their run of fixtures.

Ulster champions Donegal, who went back-to-back after a thrilling one-point win over Armagh on Saturday, will operate in Group 1. They open their campaign at home to Tyrone in two weeks’ time, before travelling to Cavan and then facing Mayo at a neutral venue.

Louth won their first Leinster senior title in 68 years yesterday after a dramatic two-point victory over neighbours Meath, and they now go into Group 3. Ger Brennan’s side start out at home to Monaghan — the venue for that one is unclear — while they will also play Down away and Clare at a neutral venue.

Meath must pick themselves up from the Leinster final defeat in Group 2, as they welcome Cork first time out. A trip to Roscommon follows thereafter, before the Royals face Munster champions Kerry at a neutral venue in their final group game.

All-Ireland champions Armagh will also be looking to bounce back from provincial final disappointment in Group 4, the so-called Group of Death.

Kieran McGeeney’s side start out at home to Derry in a fortnight, before blockbuster games against Dublin (away) and Galway (neutral venue). The latter fixture is a rematch of last year’s All-Ireland final, as the counties are grouped together for the third consecutive season.



2025 Sam Maguire Cup draw

Group 1: Donegal, Mayo, Tyrone, Cavan.

Group 2: Kerry, Meath, Roscommon, Cork.

Group 3: Louth, Clare, Monaghan, Down.

Group 4: Galway, Armagh, Dublin, Derry.



Fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 17 May

Group 2

  • Kerry v Roscommon – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm [GAA+]

Group 4

  • Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5pm [GAA+]

Sunday 18 May

Group 1

  • Mayo v Cavan – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.30pm

Group 3

  • Clare v Down – Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm



Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 24/25 May

  • Group 1: Donegal v Tyrone
  • Group 2: Meath v Cork
  • Group 3: Louth v Monaghan
  • Group 4: Armagh v Derry

sam-mulroy-lifts-the-delaney-cup Louth captain Sam Mulroy lifting the Delaney Cup. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO



Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 31 May/1 June

Group 1

  • Tyrone v Mayo
  • Cavan v Donegal

Group 2

  • Roscommon v Meath
  • Cork v Kerry

Group 3

  • Monaghan v Clare
  • Down v Louth

Group 4

  • Dublin v Armagh
  • Derry v Galway



Round 3 (neutral venue)

Weekend of 14/15 June

Group 1

  • Donegal v Mayo
  • Tyrone v Cavan

Group 2

  • Kerry v Meath
  • Roscommon v Cork

Group 3

  • Louth v Clare
  • Monaghan v Down

Group 4

  • Galway v Armagh
  • Dublin v Derry.
