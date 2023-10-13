'Peter is a warrior. He's a legend of the game and of Irish rugby'

AMONG THE MANY memories from Chicago in 2016 is sitting in a press conference at a plush hotel downtown and realising that the All Blacks genuinely didn’t know who many of Ireland’s players were.

They do now.

The All Blacks famously always focused on themselves. They used to know they could beat anyone if they were at their best. That week in Chicago, they just didn’t see the ambush that was coming their way at Soldier Field.

When they were answering questions before the game, it was obvious that some of them didn’t know some of the Irish players’ names. And to be fair, the Irish players hadn’t really earned their respect. Ireland had never beaten the Kiwis at that stage.

How different a scene it was yesterday at a plush hotel an hour’s trek east of Paris as the All Blacks spoke effusively about the Irish players. Head coach Ian Foster outlined how some of his key selection decisions had been made with a specific view to defending against Ireland.

Times truly have changed.

To be fair, you’d have to be living under a rock not to know all about Ireland’s players these days. They’re some of the best in the world. And many of them have become accustomed to winning against New Zealand.

So it was no surprise that there was heavy praise yesterday after the All Blacks had named their matchday 23 for the World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France tomorrow.

“Johnny’s all class, he’s world-class,” said Kiwi out-half Richie Mo’unga of opposite number Johnny Sexton.

“He’s a true director of his team, everything goes through Johnny and the way he’s able to play and be consistent, he’s really transcended the play of a first-five/fly-half.

Advertisement

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Richie Mo'unga at training yesterday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a true honour and a privilege to match up against someone like him. It’s really cool. For someone from the other side of the world, it’s really exciting.”

Mo’unga had praise for some of the other Irish backs too.

“They are all class but Mack Hansen, especially when he had his long hair coming out of his headgear,” said Mo’unga, who joked that Hansen’s “Aussie side” might explain why he’s such a fun character.

“He is just pretty old school, he chases the ball and makes his tackles and nothing really magical but he seems to get through some work. Sometimes it seems to go unnoticed but he has really impressed me.”

All Blacks talisman Ardie Savea was keen to get in on the act, showering his back row counterparts with praise.

He has particular respect for Peter O’Mahony.

“He’s a warrior,” said Savea. “He has been around for such a long time but he is probably still one of the best loosies around. I don’t know how he does it, throwing his body around like that in every game.

“You watch him and then you play a few games and you relish the challenge. It’s testament to what Peter has done in the game and in the Irish jersey. For me, it’s a great opportunity to go up against him and the other loose trio and for our brothers to go up against them and challenge ourselves against the best in the world.

“He is a legend of the game and of Irish rugby and he played his 100th game last week so congratulations to him.”

Then there’s world player of the year Josh van der Flier.

“A good mate of mine off the field, a good Christian man,” said Savea.

“He has been impressive. Always 100%, going hard. Just keeps going and could go for another 80.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO All Blacks boss Ian Foster [right]. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Even the Irish fans came in for attention. The Green Army will be deployed in Paris again this weekend.

“Part of the game plan is to start well and if we’re able to do that it should have a flow-on effect in keeping the crowd a little bit quiet,” said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

“Unfortunately, New Zealand is a little further away than Ireland, so they’re able to jump on a plane and get here and support their team a little bit easier.”

Head coach Ian Foster also piped up on the Irish supporters.

“Do you seriously think we can keep a bunch of Irish people in the crowd quiet?” joked Foster.

The All Blacks boss was given the chance to talk about how Ireland’s World Cup history might be a burden for them this weekend, but he batted that one away.

He added to the praise of Ireland and kept returning to one key point.

“We know the size of the challenge and how good Ireland are,” said Foster.

“They deserve all the plaudits they get, but play-off rugby is about who’s best on the day.”

He’s not wrong.