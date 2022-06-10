Join us for a special All Blacks v Ireland preview night in Dublin

Membership : Access or Sign Up
The Rugby Weekly crew will get together – in person — to look ahead to the summer tour.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jun 2022, 10:27 AM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
A YEAR OUT from a Rugby World Cup, Andy Farrell will bring his side to New Zealand next month for a massive summer tour. 

Ireland will face three crunch Tests against the All Blacks and a couple of midweek games versus the Maori All Blacks. 

We’ll look forward to the series with a live — in person! — preview night in Dublin city centre. 

The Rugby Weekly crew of Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eoin Toolan — who’ll be home from Australia — will get together in the Harcourt Hotel on Wednesday, 29 June, and we may have a guest or two too.

We can’t wait to get back to live events; we’ll have some live analysis, debate the hot topics and take your questions. 

Everyone will get a complimentary drink on arrival, thanks to our friends at the Harcourt Hotel, and we’ll have a couple of nice prizes throughout the evening. 

Tickets are €20 plus booking and available here

