All Blacks make 5 changes for 'special' Springboks showdown

ALL BLACKS head coach Ian Foster brought in Will Jordan as part of five changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship showdown with South Africa in Auckland.

The pacy Jordan — who has 21 tries in 21 Tests — and Mark Telea are named on the wings, with Richie Mo’unga starting at fly-half ahead of Damian McKenzie. He drops out the match-day squad.

In the pack, Brodie Retallick partners Scott Barrett in the second row and Codie Taylor has been named at hooker.

New Zealand host South Africa at Mount Smart Stadium after both teams recorded emphatic opening-round wins last weekend.

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 41-12 away and South Africa hammered Australia 43-12 in Pretoria.

With the Rugby Championship reduced to three rounds due to the World Cup, which kicks off in September, the winner on Saturday will put one hand on the trophy.

“Any Test against South Africa is a special occasion,” said Foster.

“There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field.

“It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special.”

Should he come off the bench, Canterbury Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, who tips the scales at 139 kilos (300 pounds), will make his All Blacks debut.

Foster said it was always his intention to play Crusaders playmaker Mo’unga against the Springboks ahead of McKenzie after both players had stellar Super Rugby seasons.

“I’m pretty excited about their form, they both had big minutes in Super Rugby and now it’s Richie’s turn,” Foster added.

Taylor, who replaces Dane Coles at hooker, described Saturday’s Test as the ultimate challenge against the reigning world champions.

“Right across the board, they play bloody good footy. They are big men, there is no better challenge as an All Black to go against a South African forward pack,” Taylor said.

“Mentally, you have to get yourself in a pretty dark place to be ready for what’s coming.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones demanded Thursday that Australia “roll up their sleeves” as he made five changes to his starting team to face Argentina after being thrashed by South Africa in his first game in charge.

Among those missing for Saturday’s clash in Sydney is injured co-captain Michael Hooper, with Fraser McReight replacing him at openside flanker.

Another key change sees Mark Nawaqanitawase take over from Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing after the rugby league convert’s flat performance in their 43-12 defeat to an understrength Springboks in Pretoria.

With the World Cup looming in September, Jones admitted Australia were outplayed by the world champions and said he expected better against an Argentina side that conceded seven tries to New Zealand in a 41-12 defeat at Mendoza last weekend.

“As a squad, we’re running a marathon this year, and we didn’t get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side,” said the coach.

“We have two Tests on home soil this year, so we have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies.”

Jones cautioned that it will take time for the Wallabies to find their groove.

“We are obviously a new team and a new coaching staff, so we are finding out where we are at,” he said.

In the only other backline change, Samu Kerevi, who has been battling a hamstring injury, replaces Reece Hodge at inside centre and partners Len Ikitau in midfield.

Experienced playmaker Quade Cooper and scrum-half Nic White again run the engine room.

- ‘Each moment’ -

Jed Holloway will wear the Wallabies jersey for the first time in 2023 after an injured Tom Hooper was ruled out. He lines up at blindside flanker alongside McReight.

Lock Richie Arnold will make his first Test start in place of Nick Frost in the second row.

The front row remains unchanged with Test centurion James Slipper to skipper the side at loosehead prop, with David Porecki at hooker and Allan Alaalatoa tighthead prop.

Slipper said they had been working on consistency this week, particularly in the scrum and set pieces.

“If you look back at the scrum (against South Africa) there were things we did really well, so it’s about doing that each scrum, each moment,” he said.

“The set-piece is also such a big area of the game that you have to get right and it’ll be no different against Argentina.”

Argentina coach Michael Cheika — who used to coach the Wallabies — also wielded the axe with four changes to his starting team, promoting former Sevens player Rodrigo Isgro for a debut on the wing.

Prop Francisco Gomez Kodela, flanker Santiago Grondona and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente also come into the side.

Lucio Sordoni, Rodrigo Bruni, Matias Moroni and Sebastian Cancelliere are dropped.

New Zealand Team (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

Australia (15-1)

Tom Wright; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi; Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway; Will Skelton, Richie Arnold; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

Argentina (15-1)

Emiliano Boffelli; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo De La Fuente; Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Hahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

– © AFP 2023