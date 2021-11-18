All Blacks make seven changes from Ireland defeat as they bid to bounce back in Paris

Richie Mo'unga under pressure during New Zealand's defeat to Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

Richie Mo'unga under pressure during New Zealand's defeat to Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

RICHIE MO’UNGA STARTS at fly-half instead of the injured Beauden Barrett for this weekend’s highly-anticipated Test with France, New Zealand Rugby announced today.

Barrett failed a head injury assessment during last Saturday’s defeat in Ireland.

Mo’unga will be partnered at half-back by Aaron Smith, who will make his first appearance of the tour in Saturday’s dress rehearsal for the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup after missing away victories over the USA, Italy and Wales due to paternity leave.

“We’re really excited about this match, it’s a big statement game for us and we know we have to respond from the Irish performance,” head coach Ian Foster said.

“It’s been an incredibly long tour but I’ve been delighted with how the players have handled it from a physical point of view.

“We’ve had to manage the physical and mental load for the players, so have changed things up a bit for this final Test to maximise the energy within the whole group,” he added.

The new faces for Saturday’s game in Paris also include hooker Dane Coles, back-rowers Akira Ioane and Sam Cane, George Bridge and centre Quinn Tupaea.

Front-rower Codie Taylor, flankers Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali’i, and winger Sevu Reece drop out of the squad completely.

Tupaea replaces the injured Anton Lienert-Brown in midfield to make just his seventh Test appearance.

New Zealand:

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Quinn Tupaea

11. George Bridge

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody

2. Dane Coles

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock (captain)

6. Akira Ioane

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. George Bower

18. Ofa Tuungafasi

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Brad Weber

22. Damian McKenzie

23. David Havili

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

France:

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Gabin Villière

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (captain)

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Antonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Paul Willemse

6. Anthony Jelonch

7. Francois Cros

8. Gregory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Gaëtan Barlot

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Demba Bamba

19. Romain Taofifénua

20. Thibaud Flament

21. Dylan Cretin

22. Maxime Lucu

23. Mathieu Jailbert

© – AFP, 2021