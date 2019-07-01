This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks recruit fashion's 'poet of black' to create their new World Cup jersey

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto is behind the defending champions’ kit, which was unveiled today.

By AFP Monday 1 Jul 2019, 10:42 AM
28 minutes ago 1,230 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704751
Sonny Bill Williams models the kit alongside fellow All Blacks.
Image: Twitter/All Blacks
Sonny Bill Williams models the kit alongside fellow All Blacks.
Sonny Bill Williams models the kit alongside fellow All Blacks.
Image: Twitter/All Blacks

NEW ZEALAND’S ALL Blacks have teamed up with fashion’s “poet of black” Yohji Yamamoto to create their team jersey for this year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The defending champions, who hope to win a third-straight title in Yokohama in November, unveiled the Yamamoto-designed shirts on Monday, featuring a fusion of New Zealand and Japanese influences.

“We wanted to create a jersey that brought together the Japanese and Maori cultures. The design bears hand-drawn koru and fern motifs in a celebration of Maori culture,” said Yamamoto.

It has been a privilege to work on such a major project and I wish the team the best of luck in the tournament.”

Japan’s Yamamoto is known for his avant-garde designs and a dark palette that saw him dubbed “fashion’s poet of black” by the New York Times.

All Blacks shirt Source: Twitter/All Blacks

The New Zealand team’s famous all-black strip has remained largely unchanged for decades.

There is little room for fashionable flourishes on the traditional All Blacks match jersey, with Yamamoto attaching a small black collar and incorporating the Maori designs into the fabric.

However, he was able to be a little more playful with the training kit, adding the Japanese “fuku neko” (lucky cat) design onto the blue jersey’s back.

“It’s always special pulling on the All Blacks jersey, and to wear one that has used our culture to inspire the design will be especially cool,” All Blacks captain Kieran Read said.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie