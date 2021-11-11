All Blacks name strong side to take on Ireland at the Aviva

NEW ZEALAND HAVE named the same pack that destroyed Wales in Cardiff two weeks ago, ahead of Saturday’s Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

That means their front row trio, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala, are set for an intriguing battle with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong.

New Zealand’s second row combo oozes class. Between them captain Samuel Whitelock and Brodie Retallick have won over 200 Test caps. Their back row of Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii and Ardie Savea is less experienced but equally impressive.

The backline also has class in abundance. TJ Perenara is selected at scrum half with Beauden Barrett at outhalf; Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane are their centre partnership. Sevu Reece, who nearly signed for Connacht three years ago, is on the left wing, Will Jordan on the right and Jordie Barrett is at fullback.

All Blacks coach, Ian Foster, said: “We’ve had a great week here in Dublin. The weather has been great here and we’ve enjoyed training in those conditions and getting ready for what will be a massive occasion on Saturday.

Foster added: “We’ve watched Ireland’s development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week’s big win over Japan. They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge.

“We have no doubt what Saturday is going to bring at a full Aviva Stadium. It’s a big occasion, rugby is back to Dublin in terms of full grandstands, so we know what it’s going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It’s big and it’s exciting and is what motivates this team.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

New Zealand (caps in brackets)

1. Joe Moody (55)

2. Codie Taylor (65)

3. Nepo Laulala (38)

4. Brodie Retallick (90)

5. Samuel Whitelock – captain (130)

6. Ethan Blackadder (8)

7. Dalton Papalii (11)

8. Ardie Savea (57)

9. TJ Perenara (77)

10. Beauden Barrett (100)

11. Sevu Reece (16)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (55)

13. Rieko Ioane (45)

14. Will Jordan (11)

15. Jordie Barrett (34)

Replacements

16. Dane Coles (78)

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe (24)

18. Tyrel Lomax (13)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (10)

20. Akira Ioane (11)

21. Finlay Christie (5)

22. Richie Mo’unga (30)

23. David Havili (13)