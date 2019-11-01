All Blacks magic still there as they strike early against Wales

NEW ZEALAND MAY have been shell-shocked by England at the semi-final stage, but they took less than five minutes to rediscover some of their sparkling best in this morning’s third-place play-off against Wales.

Loosehead Joe Moody applied the finish to a scintillating early move that was sparked by an offload from Richie Mo’unga to Kieran Read. He then put Brodie Retallick through the gap and the lock tossed the ball out of contact to his fellow tight-five forward.

06: TRY New Zealand!



Ominous start from the All Blacks. Brilliant from Read & Retallick and a super finish from Joe Moody.



— eir Sport (@eirSport) November 1, 2019

In a match neither team wanted to play in, neither defence has been able to muster an impermeable wall and Wales hit back with a Hallam Amos try on 19 minutes. But New Zealand are making the most of the openings with two tries on the board inside 13 minutes, the second arriving thanks to a Beauden Barrett cut.

