All Blacks make seven changes as Gatland shakes up Wales team

THE ALL BLACKS have made seven changes to their team for Friday’s World Cup bronze final against Wales at Tokyo Stadium [9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].
Steve Hansen – who steps down after this game – has retained key players like Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick, and Aaron Smith, but Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Sam Whitelock drop out of the matchday squad.
Dane Coles starts at hooker, with Scott Barrett coming into the second row, while Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell start either side of number eight and Kieran Read, who is set for his final All Blacks Test before retirement from international rugby.
Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty form a new centre pairing, while Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith start on the wings. Williams and Smith are also set to possibly play for the All Blacks for the final time.
Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Matt Todd, Brad Weber all come into the matchday 23 on the bench.
Meanwhile, Warren Gatland has made nine changes to his Wales team ahead of what will be his final match in charge before returning home to New Zealand to join the Chiefs.
Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis start in the propping slots, while Adam Beard comes into the second row alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.
Justin Tipuric and James Davies are included as the flankers, as Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new starting halfback combination. Owen Watkin gets the nod at inside centre, while Hallam Amos is at fullback.
Owen Lane, who joined the squad as an injury replacement, starts on the right wing in what will be his first World Cup appearance.
New Zealand:
15. Beauden Barrett
14. Ben Smith
13. Ryan Crotty
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Richie Mo’unga
9. Aaron Smith
1. Joe Moody
2. Dane Coles
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read (captain)
Replacements:
16. Liam Coltman
17. Atu Moli
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Matt Todd
21. Brad Weber
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Jordie Barrett
Wales:
15. Hallam Amos
14. Owen Lane
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Owen Watkin
11. Josh Adams
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Tomos Williams
1. Nicky Smith
2. Ken Owens
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Justin Tipuric
7. James Davies
8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Rhys Carre
18. Wyn Jones
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Shingler
21. Gareth Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Hadleigh Parkes
COMMENTS (5)