This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks make seven changes as Gatland shakes up Wales team

Steve Hansen and his Welsh counterpart will coach their teams for the final time.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 8:44 AM
1 hour ago 3,603 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4871777

THE ALL BLACKS have made seven changes to their team for Friday’s World Cup bronze final against Wales at Tokyo Stadium [9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

Steve Hansen – who steps down after this game – has retained key players like Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick, and Aaron Smith, but Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Sam Whitelock drop out of the matchday squad.

sonny-bill-williams Sonny Bill Williams starts for the All Blacks. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dane Coles starts at hooker, with Scott Barrett coming into the second row, while Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell start either side of number eight and Kieran Read, who is set for his final All Blacks Test before retirement from international rugby.

Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty form a new centre pairing, while Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith start on the wings. Williams and Smith are also set to possibly play for the All Blacks for the final time.

Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Matt Todd, Brad Weber all come into the matchday 23 on the bench.

wales-rhys-patchell Rhys Patchell starts at 10 for the Welsh.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland has made nine changes to his Wales team ahead of what will be his final match in charge before returning home to New Zealand to join the Chiefs.

Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis start in the propping slots, while Adam Beard comes into the second row alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Justin Tipuric and James Davies are included as the flankers, as Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new starting halfback combination. Owen Watkin gets the nod at inside centre, while Hallam Amos is at fullback.

Owen Lane, who joined the squad as an injury replacement, starts on the right wing in what will be his first World Cup appearance.

New Zealand:

15. Beauden Barrett
14. Ben Smith
13. Ryan Crotty
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Richie Mo’unga 
9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody
2. Dane Coles
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell 
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman
17. Atu Moli
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Matt Todd
21. Brad Weber
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Jordie Barrett 

Wales

15. Hallam Amos
14. Owen Lane
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Owen Watkin
11. Josh Adams
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith
2. Ken Owens
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Justin Tipuric
7. James Davies
8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Rhys Carre
18. Wyn Jones
19. Jake Ball
20. Aaron Shingler
21. Gareth Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Hadleigh Parkes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie