All Blacks make seven changes as Gatland shakes up Wales team

THE ALL BLACKS have made seven changes to their team for Friday’s World Cup bronze final against Wales at Tokyo Stadium [9am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

Steve Hansen – who steps down after this game – has retained key players like Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick, and Aaron Smith, but Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Sam Whitelock drop out of the matchday squad.

Sonny Bill Williams starts for the All Blacks. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dane Coles starts at hooker, with Scott Barrett coming into the second row, while Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell start either side of number eight and Kieran Read, who is set for his final All Blacks Test before retirement from international rugby.

Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty form a new centre pairing, while Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith start on the wings. Williams and Smith are also set to possibly play for the All Blacks for the final time.

Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Matt Todd, Brad Weber all come into the matchday 23 on the bench.

Rhys Patchell starts at 10 for the Welsh.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland has made nine changes to his Wales team ahead of what will be his final match in charge before returning home to New Zealand to join the Chiefs.

Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis start in the propping slots, while Adam Beard comes into the second row alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Justin Tipuric and James Davies are included as the flankers, as Tomos Williams and Rhys Patchell form a new starting halfback combination. Owen Watkin gets the nod at inside centre, while Hallam Amos is at fullback.

Owen Lane, who joined the squad as an injury replacement, starts on the right wing in what will be his first World Cup appearance.

New Zealand:

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Ben Smith

13. Ryan Crotty

12. Sonny Bill Williams

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody

2. Dane Coles

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman

17. Atu Moli

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Matt Todd

21. Brad Weber

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Jordie Barrett

Wales:

15. Hallam Amos

14. Owen Lane

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Owen Watkin

11. Josh Adams

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Ken Owens

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Adam Beard

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Justin Tipuric

7. James Davies

8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Rhys Carre

18. Wyn Jones

19. Jake Ball

20. Aaron Shingler

21. Gareth Davies

22. Dan Biggar

23. Hadleigh Parkes