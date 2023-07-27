22-year-old Gordon gets first Wallabies start as All Blacks make one change

22-YEAR-OLD out-half Carter Gordon will make his first start for Australia in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand in Melbourne [KO 10.45am Irish time, Sky Sports Action].

The talented Melbourne Rebels playmaker earned his first two Wallabies appearances in the opening rounds of the Championship but will now wear the number 10 shirt for this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash with the Kiwis.

Australia head coach Eddie Jones has handed Gordon the reins as he seeks his first win since taking over, with the experience Quade Cooper dropping to the bench. Gordon is part of an all-new halfback pairing, with 24-year-old Tate McDermott replacing Nic White at scrum-half in Jones’ reshuffled side.

As the Wallabies bid to bounce back from defeats to South Africa and Argentina, Jones has brought the powerful Jordan Petaia into the midfield in place of the injured Len Ikitau.

Andrew Kellaway returns at fullback, Tom Hooper comes into the back row, Nick Frost gets the nod in the second row alongside Will Skelton, and Angus Bell has earned a start at loosehead prop as tighthead Allan Alaalatoa captains in the injury-enforced absence of Michael Hooper.

Excitingly, explosive tighthead prop Taniela Tupou is included on the bench having fully recovered from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Photosport / Aaron Gillions/INPHO Dalton Papali'i starts for New Zealand. Photosport / Aaron Gillions/INPHO / Aaron Gillions/INPHO

Meanwhile, Ian Foster has named a settled team as New Zealand bid to wrap up their fourth consecutive Rugby Championship title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Skipper Sam Cane has been ruled out with a neck injury, so Ardie Savea takes over the captaincy and Dalton Papali’i comes into the back row. That means Luke Jacobson is promoted onto the bench.

Otherwise, the All Blacks’ starting XV is unchanged from their impressive win over South Africa two weekends ago. Sam Whitelock is back on the bench, while Anton Lienert-Brown and Ofa Tu’ungafasi are also introduced to the matchday 23.

22-year-old Hurricanes scrum-half Cam Roigard is set for his New Zealand debut off the bench having impressed in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

Australia:

15. Andrew Kellaway

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

13. Jordan Petaia

12. Samu Kerevi

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Carter Gordon

9. Tate McDermott

1. Angus Bell

2. David Porecki

3. Allan Alaalatoa (captain)

4. Nick Frost

5. Will Skelton

6. Jed Holloway

7. Tom Hooper

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese

17. James Slipper

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Richie Arnold

20. Rob Leota

21. Nic White

22. Quade Cooper

23. Izaia Perese

New Zealand:

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Mark Telea

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Samuel Whitelock

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Cam Roigard

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Caleb Clarke

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].