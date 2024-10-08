Advertisement
Thomond Park [file photo]. Ben Brady/INPHO
Selection

All Blacks XV name squad for Munster match in Thomond Park as part of Northern Tour

The All Blacks XV will take on Munster in Thomond Park as part of the two-match tour next month.
10.14am, 8 Oct 2024
THE ALL BLACKS XV squad which will face Munster and Georgia in the upcoming Northern Tour has been announced.

A squad of 29 players has been jointly selected by the All Blacks and All Blacks XV coaching groups ahead of the two-match tour next month. The selection includes 10 players who have All Blacks experience.

The All Blacks XV will face Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday, November 2 before travelling to Montpellier to take on Georgia on Monday, 11 November. Both matches will be shown live on Sky Sport.

Forwards (17)

Props
Xavier Numia (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington)
George Dyer (24/ Chiefs / Waikato)
Saula Ma’u (24 / Highlanders / Otago)
Marcel Renata (30 / Blues / Auckland)
George Bower (32 / Crusaders / Otago)*

Hookers
Brodie McAlister (27 / Crusaders / Canterbury)
Kurt Eklund (32 / Blues / Bay of Plenty)
Bradley Slater (26 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Locks
Josh Lord (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)*
Fabian Holland (21 / Highlanders / Otago)
Isaia Walker-Leawere (27 / Hurricanes / Hawke’s Bay)
Naitoa Ah Kuoi (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Loose Forwards
Du’Plessis Kirifi (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington)
Peter Lakai (21/ Hurricanes / Wellington)
Hoskins Sotutu (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau)*
Oliver Haig (22 / Highlanders / Otago)
Christian Lio-Willie (26 / Crusaders / Otago)

Backs (12)

Halfbacks
Noah Hotham (21 / Crusaders / Tasman)*
Finlay Christie (29 / Blues / Tasman)*

First five-eighths
Harry Plummer (26 / Blues / Auckland)*
Josh Jacomb (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Mid-fielders
Quinn Tupaea (25 / Chiefs / Waikato)*
Riley Higgins (22 / Hurricanes / Wellington)
AJ Lam (26 / Blues / Auckland)
Dallas McLeod (25 / Crusaders / Canterbury)*

Outside Backs
Kiniviliame Naholo (25 / Hurricanes / Taranaki)
Emoni Narawa (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)*
Chay Fihaki (23 / Crusaders / Canterbury)
Shaun Stevenson (27 / Chiefs / North Harbour)*

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
