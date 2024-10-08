All Blacks XV name squad for Munster match in Thomond Park as part of Northern Tour

THE ALL BLACKS XV squad which will face Munster and Georgia in the upcoming Northern Tour has been announced.

A squad of 29 players has been jointly selected by the All Blacks and All Blacks XV coaching groups ahead of the two-match tour next month. The selection includes 10 players who have All Blacks experience.

The All Blacks XV will face Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday, November 2 before travelling to Montpellier to take on Georgia on Monday, 11 November. Both matches will be shown live on Sky Sport.

Forwards (17)

Props

Xavier Numia (25 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

George Dyer (24/ Chiefs / Waikato)

Saula Ma’u (24 / Highlanders / Otago)

Marcel Renata (30 / Blues / Auckland)

George Bower (32 / Crusaders / Otago)*

Hookers

Brodie McAlister (27 / Crusaders / Canterbury)

Kurt Eklund (32 / Blues / Bay of Plenty)

Bradley Slater (26 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Locks

Josh Lord (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)*

Fabian Holland (21 / Highlanders / Otago)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (27 / Hurricanes / Hawke’s Bay)

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)

Loose Forwards

Du’Plessis Kirifi (27 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

Peter Lakai (21/ Hurricanes / Wellington)

Hoskins Sotutu (26 / Blues / Counties Manukau)*

Oliver Haig (22 / Highlanders / Otago)

Christian Lio-Willie (26 / Crusaders / Otago)

Backs (12)

Halfbacks

Noah Hotham (21 / Crusaders / Tasman)*

Finlay Christie (29 / Blues / Tasman)*

First five-eighths

Harry Plummer (26 / Blues / Auckland)*

Josh Jacomb (23 / Chiefs / Taranaki)

Mid-fielders

Quinn Tupaea (25 / Chiefs / Waikato)*

Riley Higgins (22 / Hurricanes / Wellington)

AJ Lam (26 / Blues / Auckland)

Dallas McLeod (25 / Crusaders / Canterbury)*

Outside Backs

Kiniviliame Naholo (25 / Hurricanes / Taranaki)

Emoni Narawa (25 / Chiefs / Bay of Plenty)*

Chay Fihaki (23 / Crusaders / Canterbury)

Shaun Stevenson (27 / Chiefs / North Harbour)*