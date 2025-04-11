TJ Reid suggests he could play until 40 as he seeks to 'inspire people'

TJ REID has suggested that he could play on with Kilkenny until he’s 40, acknowledging that part of his job as a gym owner is to ‘inspire people’.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner turned 37 over winter though is still going strong and is expected to be a key figure in Kilkenny’s upcoming Championship campaign.

Speaking this afternoon at the announcement that Centra has extended its sponsorship of the All-Ireland SHC for another five years, Reid said there’s no reason he can’t keep pulling on the black and amber in principle.

Reid, along with his brother Richie and goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, are the only current Kilkenny players with All-Ireland SHC medals from their last win in 2015.

Asked if he would be capable of playing for Kilkenny at 40, Reid smiled before answering.

“I can, yeah,” said the married father of one. “I have to ask the wife first! But yeah, the human body is a tool that can be used.

“Injury-wise I’ve been very lucky that I’ve had a few niggles here and there, a few things that put me out for a few weeks or months, but nothing long-term.

“There were great soldiers back in the day like Mick Fennelly and Michael Rice who, with bad injuries probably, had to retire two or three years early. Richie Power was another with his knee, Richie Hogan, Padraic Maher in Tipperary.

“Unfortunately, injuries can come on, and it does make a decision a little bit easier. But I’m very lucky that I’ve had no major injuries that put me out. So we’ll see how 40 goes!”

Reid had a longer winter break than normal as a result of Ballyhale Shamrocks’s failure to make the county final for the first time since 2017. He didn’t return to match activity with Kilkenny until March.

“The body is good, I look after myself, my industry is health and fitness,” said the gym owner. “My job is to inspire people to be better and to look after themselves with their health and fitness and strength and conditioning and nutrition.

“The main thing is that you have to enjoy it. You want to be going to training and wanting to be there, that you have the willingness to put in the effort, the willingness to sacrifice, the willingness to dedicate your life to it because it’s a high-priority thing.

“For me, I have my family, my work and my hurling. That’s what I enjoy doing. I’ve nothing else outside of that.”

Meanwhile, Limerick’s William O’Donoghue confirmed at this afternoon’s event that he’s fully fit again following a hamstring issue.

“I’d never had a soft tissue injury before and picked up two little nicks in the hamstring,” said the experienced midfielder. “It feels great now, back to full training. I’m feeling positive and showing no ill effects of it in the hamstrings. All’s good now so hopefully that’s the end of it.”