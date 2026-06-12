Ireland's Dunlevy and Kelly triumph at European Championships

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY and Linda Kelly have prevailed at the European Championships this afternoon in Maniago, Italy.

The reigning world champions finished first in the Time-Trial event, 0.75 seconds ahead of bikes from GB and Italy, respectively.

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It was also a good day for Irish pair Sinead Greenan and Alice Sharpe, who finished fourth in the WB category in their first year competing together.

There was success too for Heather Jameson (WC2) and Richael Timothy (WC3), with both winning bronze medals in their respective categories.

Steve McGowan took 15th in the MH3 category, after a crash impacted a strong start to the TT.

Allister MacSorley claimed fifth place in the MH4 class.

Recent World Cup medallists Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin were eighth in the MB category, while Ciaran O’Toole and Con Scully took 15th.

The competition continues on Saturday – McGowan and MacSorley take on the hand bike road races – while all other Irish riders will return on Sunday.