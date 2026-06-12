Amond hat-trick helps send Waterford to dominant win over Sligo Rovers

Waterford FC 4

Sligo Rovers 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

PÁDRAIG AMOND DELIVERED a striking masterclass at the RSC, scoring a superb hat-trick as Waterford FC produced a dominant display to close the gap on second-from-bottom Sligo Rovers to five points in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

On a pristine surface under bright sunshine, Sligo began on the front foot, winning a couple of early corners. However, Waterford quickly settled and created the game’s first clear chance on six minutes when Luke Heeney broke down the right and crossed for Benny Couto, whose header was well saved by Sam Sargeant.

Heeney continued to be influential, combining neatly with Dean McMenamy on 11 minutes before seeing a deflected effort go behind. Soon after, he went to ground in the area, but referee Declan Toland dismissed Waterford’s penalty appeals.

The breakthrough arrived on 26 minutes following excellent work by Will Johnson. After winning possession in midfield, he linked with Couto before spreading play to Jordan Houston, whose delivery was controlled and finished clinically by Amond.

Who else but Padraig Amond to give Waterford the lead!🔵 pic.twitter.com/Q2edjSWO2B — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) June 12, 2026

Waterford pressed for a second before the break, with Hayden Cann heading narrowly wide from a Couto corner, while Sligo struggled to turn possession into clear chances.

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The visitors improved after the restart, and Alex Nolan tested Stephen McMullan with a smart effort on 56 minutes. Sargeant also produced a fine save at the other end to deny Couto from distance as the contest briefly became evenly balanced.

The game swung firmly in Waterford’s favour midway through the second half. Tommy Lonergan was fouled on the left, leading to a booking for Oliver Denham and the introduction of Jorgen Voilas. The substitute made an immediate impact, scoring within seconds on 67 minutes after reacting quickest to a long Houston throw that was flicked into his path.

Sligo’s task grew even harder when Denham was sent off shortly after for hauling back Voilas as he surged forward.

Amond then put the result beyond doubt with two goals in as many minutes. On 72 minutes, he finished calmly after good work by Conan Noonan, who unselfishly picked him out. Two minutes later, he completed his hat-trick in style, running onto a precise through ball from Voilas before rifling past Sargeant.

It capped an outstanding individual and team performance from Waterford, who controlled proceedings in the closing stages to secure an emphatic victory.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon (Barrett 82), Long, Couto; Heeney (Glenfield 63), Johnson, McMenamy (Noonan 63); Amond, Lonergan (Voilas 66).

SLIGO ROVERS: Sargeant; Denham, McHale, McElroy; Esua, Patton, McManus, Nolan (Zefi 68), O’Kane; Kavanagh (Traore 68), Fitzgerald.

Referee: Declan Toland (Westmeath)

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