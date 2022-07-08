Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 8 July 2022
Advertisement

The All Blacks should have been shown two yellow cards in the first Test

Ireland are understood to have got feedback that they also should have been awarded a penalty try.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 8 Jul 2022, 3:06 PM
27 minutes ago 2,337 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5811684
Scott Barrett collides with Peter O'Mahony.
Scott Barrett collides with Peter O'Mahony.
Scott Barrett collides with Peter O'Mahony.

Updated 14 minutes ago

IRELAND ARE BELIEVED to have received feedback from World Rugby that New Zealand should have been shown two yellow cards in last weekend’s first Test at Eden Park.

The42 understands that World Rugby informed Ireland that New Zealand’s Scott Barrett and Rieko Ioane should have been sin-binned, while the latter’s tackle on Joey Carbery should have resulted in a penalty try.

Ioane prevented Carbery from scoring with a last-ditch tackle on the 58-minute mark with New Zealand leading 35-12.

ht

Referee Karl Dickson called for a review with his TMO, Marius van der Westhuizen, and decided that Carbery had lost control of the ball over the tryline.

Van der Westhuizen flagged to Dickson that there had been “a dangerous, high tackle” by Ioane, but Dickson said, “I’m not seeing actually head contact, I’m seeing it just over the shoulder.”

However, it’s understood that World Rugby’s review of the game – led by the head of match officials, Joël Jutge – has provided clarity that dangerous tackling includes tackling a player above the line of the shoulders.

The foul play prevented a probable try for Carbery and, as such, should have been a penalty try and a yellow carded for Ioane.

That would have brought Ireland back to 35-19 on the scoreboard with 22 minutes left in Auckland.

The second incident took place in the 75th minute with New Zealand by then having pushed on into a 42-12 lead.

Scott Barrett charged Peter O’Mahony at the back of an Irish ruck, failing to use his arms and seemingly making contact with the back of O’Mahony’s head/neck.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

SB

Dickson gave Ireland a penalty for this offence but decided against showing Barrett a card, stating to O’Mahony that “I thought it was on the body with no arm, that’s what I saw.”

The incident attracted lots of attention post-match, with plenty of confusion about why Barrett had not been shown a card.

It’s understood that Ireland received feedback this week that Barrett should have been yellow carded for foul play, with World Rugby stating that the incident should have been reviewed during the game.

With the All Blacks already in a comfortable winning position at that late stage of the game, a sin-binning for Barrett is unlikely to have made any major difference but it’s thought that Ireland have welcomed the clarity provided by World Rugby.

The two teams meet in the second Test of their three-game series tomorrow in Dunedin, with South Africa referee Jaco Peyper taking charge of the game.

Dickson will be involved again as an assistant referee, as will Jordan Way, while Tom Foley will act as the TMO.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie