Cork's scoring burst, Waterford's misfortunes and breaking the top-three barrier

1. Cork’s Second-Half Surge

The result appeared inevitable from the moment Sorcha McCartan tapped the ball to the net in the first half, but it was Cork’s scoring burst in the second half that had the most devastating effect of the day.

Amy O’Connor’s three goals in two minutes truly devoured what remained of Waterford’s chances at a comeback. The Cork captain finished with an impressive tally of 3-7 and her scorching pace was a major factor in converting those goal opportunities.

Her swift turn with ball in hand created space for her to lose the Waterford backs and release the shots that gave goalkeeper Brianna O’Regan no chance at keeping the attempts out.

That damaging sequence put Cork into a commanding 4-9 to 0-3 lead and Fiona Keating provided their fifth goal in the 50th minute to completely bury Waterford. Her score was particularly noteworthy considering Orla Cronin’s high-quality assist from just inside the sideline.

Cronin, one of Cork’s more experienced stars, had just been introduced when she created that score with an exquisite crossfield pass. Ashling Thompson was another long-serving talent who Cork could spring from the bench to cap off her comeback from a cruciate injury.

In all, Cork outscored the Déise challengers by 4-4 to 0-6 in the second half, leaving Waterford with no way back.

Advertisement

The Rebels more than proved their worth of a 29th All-Ireland title and a first since 2018.

Ben Brady / INPHO Amy O'Connor scoring a goal for Cork. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

2. Waterford’s Misfortunes

Five minutes into the All-Ireland final, Waterford lost corner-back Vikki Falconer to injury. In the 33rd minute, Beth Carton mis-hit a penalty and watched her effort trail wide of the net and the posts. The opportunity came at a time when Waterford were at risking of drifting out of contention entirely after corner-forward Annie Fitzgerald was fouled.

But they didn’t come away with any change and instead of being six points adrift, they ended up being left with an even bigger mountain to climb in the second half.

Carton endured a difficult day from frees which didn’t offer much aid to Waterford’s cause, and yet, she still accounted for seven points of her side’s final tally of 0-9.

They were relentless in their pursuit of a goal that might alter the trajectory of the game, but credit to Cork’s defence, they refused to cough up anything in their quest to prevent a third consecutive All-Ireland final loss.

Waterford needed all facets of the game to lean in their favour in what was a first All-Ireland final for some of their players. But it was Cork who excelled with their experience and efficiency in front of the posts.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Beth Carton and Laoise Forrest after the All-Ireland final. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

3. Top 3 Becoming Top 4

This was the first All-Ireland final since 2012 which didn’t feature two of the big three: Cork, Kilkenny and Galway. It was either going to be Waterford or Tipperary who was going to break into the elite group when they met in the All-Ireland semi-final, and Seán Power’s side came out on top.

Their county’s first All-Ireland senior final in 78 years didn’t materialise the way they wanted it to, but carving out a place to dine at the top table is a firm sign of progress.

They’ve already proven that they can beat Cork after getting the better of Matthew Twomey’s team in the Munster championship. Another encouraging sign that Waterford are a side that’s evolving from their Premier Junior success in 2011 and Intermediate glory in 2015.

It won’t be another 78 years before Waterford contest their next All-Ireland final.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!