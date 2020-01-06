This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6 All-Ireland club finals in 8-day period in Croke Park as GAA confirm schedule

There will be three January double-headers on the agenda.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Jan 2020, 5:37 PM
Michael Fennelly and Micheál Lundy celebrating after last year's All-Ireland deciders.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the programme of All-Ireland club finals this month with six games down for decision in Croke Park in an eight-day period in January.

The senior deciders on Sunday 19 January will see the hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh at 2pm followed by the football decider involving Corofin against Kilcoo at 4pm.

The hurling game will be the first club decider featuring the Kilkenny and Tipperary senior champions. Ballyhale Shamrocks are the reigning kingpins, set to feature in their ninth decider and they have only lost one final, back in 1979. This will be Borris-Ileigh’s second final appearance, having won out previously in 1987.

In the football showdown, Galway’s Corofin are chasing three-in-a-row – a feat unprecedented in the senior club game – and victory would mark their fourth title in six seasons. This is new ground for Kilcoo, their first final outing and the first Down club since Burren in 1988 to grace this stage.

The GAA have also confirmed the fixture details for the junior and intermediate deciders. The hurling games on Saturday 18 January are both Cork-Kilkenny fixtures with Russell Rovers meeting Conahy Shamrocks at junior level and Fr O’Neill’s taking on Tullaroan in the intermediate decider.

The junior and intermediate football semi-finals are down for decision this Saturday with the finals set to for 25 January as part of a triple-header with the league game between Dublin and Kerry.

Here are the full All-Ireland final fixture details:

Saturday 18 January

Junior hurling

Russell Rovers (Cork) v Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 4pm, (TG4 YouTube).

Intermediate hurling

Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) v Tullaroan (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 6pm, (TG4 YouTube).

Sunday 19 January

Senior hurling

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary), Croke Park, 2pm, (TG4 Live).

Senior football

Corofin (Galway) v Kilcoo (Down), Croke Park, 4pm, (TG4 Live).

Saturday 25 January

Junior football

Kilmaine (Mayo)/Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Rathgarogue/Cushinstown (Wexford)/Blackhill (Monaghan) – Croke Park, 3.15pm, (TG4 YouTube).

Intermediate football

Oughterard (Galway)/Templenoe (Kerry) v Mattock Rangers (Louth)/Magheracloone (Monaghan) – Croke Park, 5.15pm, (TG4 YouTube).

About the author:

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

