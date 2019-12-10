This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TG4 confirm live coverage of All-Ireland club semi-final double-headers

The Irish broadcaster will also show the finals in 2020.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 6:05 PM
54 minutes ago 1,312 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4926454
There's plenty of All-Ireland club action coming up in January.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
There's plenty of All-Ireland club action coming up in January.
There's plenty of All-Ireland club action coming up in January.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their plans for live coverage of the AIB club championships in hurling and football in 2020.

The Irish language broadcaster will show all four senior semi-finals in January as well as the respective All-Ireland deciders later in the month.

The action gets underway in the first weekend of January 2020, with a semi-final football double-header on Saturday followed by the semi-final hurling double-header on Sunday.

Defending All-Ireland champions Corofin will look to keep their three-in-a-row on course when they take on Cork’s Nemo Rangers in the first of the football semi-finals on Saturday, 4 January.

TG4 will be covering the game live from Ennis with the build-up starting at 1pm before throw-in at 1.30pm.

The second final-four tie will see Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s take on Kilcoo of Down later that afternoon in Kingspan Breffni [throw-in, 3.30pm].

On Sunday, the attention switches to the hurling double-header.

Newry will host the first of the All-Ireland semi-final clashes, where Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks will face off against Derry champions Slaughtneil.

The coverage will begin at 1.30pm ahead of the 2pm throw-in.

The second semi-final sees St Thomas’ square off with Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 4pm].

TG4 will also broadcast the finals of the AIB club championships live on TG4 on Sunday, 19 January. 

Saturday 4 January – TG4, 1pm

All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Corofin (Galway) v Nemo Rangers (Cork), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm

Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin) v Kilcoo (Down), Kingspan Breffni, 3.30pm

Sunday 5 January, TG4 1.3opm

All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm

Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) v St Thomas (Galway), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

