TG4 confirm live coverage of All-Ireland club semi-final double-headers

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their plans for live coverage of the AIB club championships in hurling and football in 2020.
The Irish language broadcaster will show all four senior semi-finals in January as well as the respective All-Ireland deciders later in the month.
The action gets underway in the first weekend of January 2020, with a semi-final football double-header on Saturday followed by the semi-final hurling double-header on Sunday.
Defending All-Ireland champions Corofin will look to keep their three-in-a-row on course when they take on Cork’s Nemo Rangers in the first of the football semi-finals on Saturday, 4 January.
TG4 will be covering the game live from Ennis with the build-up starting at 1pm before throw-in at 1.30pm.
The second final-four tie will see Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s take on Kilcoo of Down later that afternoon in Kingspan Breffni [throw-in, 3.30pm].
On Sunday, the attention switches to the hurling double-header.
Newry will host the first of the All-Ireland semi-final clashes, where Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks will face off against Derry champions Slaughtneil.
The coverage will begin at 1.30pm ahead of the 2pm throw-in.
The second semi-final sees St Thomas’ square off with Borris-Ileigh of Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 4pm].
TG4 will also broadcast the finals of the AIB club championships live on TG4 on Sunday, 19 January.
Saturday 4 January – TG4, 1pm
All-Ireland SFC semi-finals
Corofin (Galway) v Nemo Rangers (Cork), Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm
Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin) v Kilcoo (Down), Kingspan Breffni, 3.30pm
Sunday 5 January, TG4 1.3opm
All-Ireland SHC semi-finals
Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler, Newry, 2pm
Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) v St Thomas (Galway), LIT Gaelic Grounds, 4pm
