Here's the key GAA fixtures this week across county, club and schools action

THE ALL-IRELAND senior club finals take centre stage in next weekend’s GAA action.

Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels face Galway’s St Thomas in the hurling final, while it’s Derry’s Glen meeting Roscommon’s St Brigid’s in the football equivalent, both games set for Croke Park next Sunday.

The GAA inter-county pre-season action reaches a close on the football front with the finals of the McGrath Cup, FBD League, Dr McKenna Cup and O’Byrne Cup all in store.

There are also pre-season hurling games in Leinster and Munster, along with ties in the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Tuesday

Sigerson Cup Round 2A

Queen’s University Belfast v TUS Midlands, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7pm.

UCD v Ulster University, Belfield, 7pm.

Maynooth University v University of Limerick, 8pm.

Wednesday

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Limerick v Cork, Rathkeale, 7pm.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

Advertisement

Round 2A

St Mary’s University v TU Dublin, Darver, 5.30pm.

Round 2B

UCC v ATU Galway, Mardyke, 5pm.

SETU Carlow v DCU, SETU Carlow, 7pm.

ATU Sligo v University of Galway, IT Sligo Grounds, 7pm - Higher Ed GAA YouTube Live.

MTU Cork v ATU Donegal, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 7.45pm.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1

ATU Galway v University of Limerick, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 7pm.

Maynooth University v Mary Immaculate College Limerick, Maynooth, 7.30pm.

Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter-Finals (Munster SAFC)

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee v Rochestown College, Mallow, 1pm.

St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty CC, Cill na Martra, 1pm.

Coláiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow, TBC, 1pm.

Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Leinster Senior A Football Quarter-Finals (Br. Bosco Cup)

St Mel’s Longford v St Peter’s Wexford, The Heath GAA club, Laois, 12.30pm.

Thursday

Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1

DCU v SETU Waterford, DCU Sportsground, 7pm.

SETU Carlow v University of Galway, SETU Carlow, 7pm.

Friday

FBD League final (Connacht football)

Galway v Roscommon, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7.30pm.

McGrath Cup final (Munster football)

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Leinster Senior A Football Quarter-Finals (Br. Bosco Cup)

Knockbeg College v Naas CBS, Carlow IT, 1pm.

Saturday

Dioralyte Leinster GAA

O’Byrne Cup Final

Dublin v Longford, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Walsh Cup Semi-Finals

Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 1pm.

Kilkenny v Wexford, John Locke Park, Callan, 2pm.

Dr McKenna Cup final

Derry v Donegal, Omagh, 5pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

Dublin v Kerry, Parnell Park, 5.15pm - TG4.

Dr Harty Cup Semi-Finals (Munster SAHC)

Thurles CBS v Ardscoil Rís, Kilmallock, 12.30pm.

Charleville CBS v Nenagh CBS, Cappamore, 2pm.

Sunday

AIB All-Ireland club senior finals

Hurling: O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v St Thomas (Galway), Croke Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Football: Watty Grahams Glen (Derry) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon), Croke Park, 3.30pm - TG4.

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Final

Waterford v Limerick/Cork, Venue TBC.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1