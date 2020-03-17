Open thread: What are your favourite All-Ireland club final memories?

TODAY IS, OF course, a very different St Patrick’s Day.

We all know the main reason why, but it’s worth noting that it’s the first 17 March without the All-Ireland club finals. No Croke Park, no TG4 coverage; it’s strange.

Corofin star Gary Sice and his daughter, Sadhbh, celebrate after the 2019 final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With the two showpieces moved to January this season, the traditional St Patrick’s Day slot went to U20 All-Ireland semi-finals before coronavirus hit.

On a day of more postponements and bad news, we here at The42 are hoping to hear some of your favourite All-Ireland club final memories from St Patrick’s Days past.

Last March, Corofin lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup — like they did again in January — while Ballyhale Shamrocks reigned supreme in the hurling (they did so again this year).

But after a trip down memory lane, what big moments stand out in your memory?

Is it the dominance of certain club dynasties at HQ? The 2001 double-header where Athenry pipped Graigue-Ballycallan after extra-time, and Crossmolina Deel Rangers beat Nemo Rangers by the minimum? (That one was in April because of foot and mouth disease.) What about the scintillating Cuala-Na Piarsaigh replay in 2018?

A view of the 2018 replay. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Is it the players, the giants of the game that carried their club to coveted All-Ireland glory? Is it a moment of magic during the match, a piece of incredible skill, or the celebrations afterwards as the steps of the Hogan Stand were climbed?

Was it your club, a neighbouring one, or one from the complete other end of the country?

Whatever your favourite memory is, we’re looking forward to hearing it — and reliving it.

What are your favourite All-Ireland club final memories? Let us know in the comments section below, as we try to spread some joy on an extremely weird St Patrick’s Day.

