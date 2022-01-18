Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here are the fixture details for All-Ireland club football semi-finals as venues confirmed

The games take place on Saturday 29 January.

O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the AIB All-Ireland club football semi-finals which take place on Saturday week, 29 January.

The senior showdowns see Munster champions St Finbarr’s take on Ulster winners Kilcoo in Portlaoise, while Connacht victors Padraig Pearses will meet Leinster kingpins Kilmacud Crokes in Cavan.

The intermediate and junior semi-finals also take place on the same day.

 

Saturday 29 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals 

  • St Finbarr’s (Cork) v Kilcoo (Down), MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm, (Live TG4).
  • Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 5pm, (Live TG4).

All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals

  • St Faithleach’s (Roscommon) v Trim (Meath), The Downs, Westmeath, 1.30pm.
  • Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Steelstown (Derry), Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan, 2pm.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-finals

  • Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Denn (Cavan), Tullamore, 1.30pm.
  • Kilmeena (Mayo) v Clonbullogue (Offaly), Longford, 1.30pm.

