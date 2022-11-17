Open Race - Only 3 clubs left in All-Ireland football race have won provincial senior title

THE WEEKEND EXITS were striking.

Sunday afternoon began with Waterford’s The Nire, two-time Munster finalists since 2014 bowing out after a comprehensive loss in Ennis.

Then in Ulster there was a dramatic penalty shootout defeat for Donegal’s Naomh Conaill, recent provincial finalists in 2019 and also contestants at that stage back in 2010.

Later that afternoon in the same province Errigal Ciaran, the last Tyrone club to claim this championship, were overturned at the quarter-final stage in Derry.

Perhaps the most striking outcome was on Saturday night with the defeat suffered by Nemo Rangers in Munster. The talent in the ranks of their opponents, Clonmel Commercials, was glaringly clear beforehand, yet Nemo’s tradition as the title market leaders in the All-Ireland (7) and Munster (17) has generally pointed towards progression.

Nemo’s departure leaves a novel quartet left in contention in Munster.

It is reflective of a wider trend in this season’s All-Ireland senior club football championship. The four provinces have reached the semi-final point – Leinster and Connacht coming up this weekend, Munster and Ulster games penciled in for 26-27 November.

Of the 16 clubs left in contention, only three have previously won provincial senior football titles. Kilmacud Crokes are the reigning champions in Leinster, last season was the club’s fifth such triumph. Kilcoo are the All-Ireland title holders with two Ulster successes (2019 and 2021) to their name. Clonmel Commercials famously landed their maiden Munster victory in sensational fashion in 2015.

But after that there is no provincial winning experience amongst the remaining contenders.

Six of the clubs (Éire Óg Ennis, Ratoath, Portarlington, Moycullen, Watty Grahams Glen and Cargin) have never progressed to the final of their respective championships.

Six others – Newcastlewest (1987), Kerins O’Rahillys (2009), The Downs (1972), Strokestown (2002), St Mary’s Kiltoghert (1995) and Tourlestrane (1982) – all have on final appearance apiece. Fermanagh’s Enniskillen Gaels complete the set with their club having lost the 1999 and 2002 Ulster deciders.

The national club football landscape has changed with the removal of established outfits from this year’s equation. Crossmaglen Rangers, the Armagh powerhouse who have dominated the Ulster game, lost out in the preliminary round. The Leinster quarter-finals saw losses for Naas, last January’s finalists, and Rhode, who reached five deciders in the time frame between 2006 and 2016.

Several big names did not emerge from their own county arenas this autumn. Dr Crokes, with five Munster championships since 2011, lost in the Kerry quarter-finals. Last January’s Munster finalists St Finbarr’s and Austin Stacks didn’t retain their county titles.

In Ulster, Derry’s Slaughtneil (three-time champions between 2014 and 2017) and Monaghan’s Scotstown (finalists in 2015 and 2018) both lost their county finals.

The Connacht scene was remarkable in that no previous provincial winners qualified for this season’s action. Corofin, Castlebar Mitchels and St Brigid’s divvied out 12 Connacht titles between them from 2008 to 2019, yet none qualified for county finals this year.

In Leinster the theme was similar with teams like Éire Óg Carlow, Portlaoise, Mullinalaghta, St Loman’s and Moorefield all absent from the winners podium in their counties.

The upshot is there are a pack of teams left bristling with enthusiasm and eager to make their mark. No longer confined to action within their local borders, the scale of the current opportunity will not be lost on them.

Last February’s All-Ireland finalists are two major players still in contention, Kilcoo are moving freely again after a couple of close scares in Down and Kilmacud’s ambition will be fuelled by the manner in which they were mugged at the finish line in Croke Park.

Yet if a trend of big name departures emerged at the weekend, so did another trend of statements of intent being issued.

It started with Clonmel Commercials on Saturday night who were a joy to watch with the flowing football they produced in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, racking up 2-15 as Seán O’Connor and Jason Lonergan spearheaded their drive.

Then on Sunday neither their lack of experience or the tricky winter conditions affected Moycullen, the Galway side dazzling in their Connacht senior debut as they hit 3-18 to blow Westport away.

And a rocky opening period did not deter Derry’s Glen as their commanding second-half showing propelled them past Tyrone’s Errigal Ciaran.

Traditional club heavyweights may be absent, but there is the chance now for others to make their mark in the coming weeks and months.