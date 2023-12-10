Advertisement
Danno Dineen scored two goals in today's Munster intermediate final.
Grassroots

Cork and Armagh champions land intermediate titles as All-Ireland line-up confirmed

Cill na Martra and Cullyhanna won today’s finals.
1 hour ago

Results

Munster intermediate football final

  • Cill na Martra (Cork) 3-12 Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick) 0-10

Ulster  intermediate football final

  • Cullyhanna (Armagh) 1-10 Ballyhaise (Cavan) 0-12

******

CORK’S CILL NA Martra and Armagh’s St Patrick’s Cullyhanna lifted the provincial club intermediate football titles on offer today.

In the Munster final in Mallow, Cill na Martra had 11 points to spare over Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s. Cork senior forward Dan Ó Duinnín scored 2-2 for the winners, managed by former Tipp and Roscommon boss John Evans.

Maidhc Ó Duinnín also raised a green flag for the Cork team who were ahead 2-9 to 0-1 at the break and in control.

It was a tighter affair in Castleblayney as Armagh’s St Patrick’s Cullyhanna lifted the Ulster title with a 1-10 to 0-12 victory over Cavan’s Ballyhaise.

Captain Pearse Casey kicked the winning point, while Caolan Reavey scored the only goal of the game.

The provincial football action concluded with today’s finals and the line-ups have now been confirmed for the All-Ireland semi-finals in the various grades.

Those games will be played on the weekend of 6-7 January.

All-Ireland football semi-finals

Senior

  • Castlehaven (Cork) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon)
  • Glen (Derry)v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin)

Intermediate

  • Cill na Martra (Cork) v Castlerea St Kevin’s (Roscommon)
  • St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh) v Allenwood (Kildare)

Junior

  • Listowel Emmets (Kerry) v Lahardane MacHales (Mayo)
  • Arva (Cavan) v Milltown (Kildare)
