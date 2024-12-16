Sarsfields and Na Fianna savour the joy, Slaughtneil and Loughrea face regrets

1. Sarsfields survive huge test

The in-game experience was different for Sarsfields, but that post-match sensation was the same, the frenzied joy at having secured the victory that sees them take another momentous step forward in the club hurling championship.

Competing for the first time in the All-Ireland series, Sarsfields passed the test. This semi-final was a desperately tense affair, a game where they ground out the win in comparison to the dazzling play in their Munster final upset of Ballygunner. They enjoyed elements of fortune in the chances Slaughtneil missed, the tightrope a few of the players walked with fouls during the game, and that last-gasp shot for goal from Mark McGuigan which flew over the bar.

But Sarsfields showcased their resilience, displaying the grit they have required to pick themselves up after their Cork final disappointment last October. The manner in they have rebounded has been remarkable, illustrated by how they navigated a route to victory after a turbulent third quarter that saw them trail by three.

When it mattered most, the big scores were supplied by Jack O’Connor, Aaron Myers, and Cathal McCarthy. The Cork side squeezed over the line and Croke Park awaits next month.

2. Na Fianna come good at finish

Close calls and the Na Fianna hurlers have become familiar acquaintances. They needed extra-time in the Dublin semi-final against St Vincent’s, they needed a sensational late Ciaran Stacey goal in the county final against Kilmacud Crokes, and a late scoring charge against St Martin’s in the Leinster semi-final.

Loughrea were the latest side to learn yesterday that Na Fianna may look out of sorts at stage during games, but they time their rush for the finish line to perfection. The Dublin kingpins were only in front twice in Semple Stadium yesterday, but the timing of those advantages in the 57th minute and 64th minute, spoke volumes for their ability to stem the bleeding during rocky stages, and come strong when the need is greatest.

3. Semi-final hurt again for Slaughtneil

For the fifth time Slaughtneil competed in an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final and for the fifth time they suffered the heartbreak of defeat. This latest reversal is arguably the hardest to absorb. In 2017 they lost to Cuala by 14 points, in 2018 they were seven points adrift of Na Piarsaigh, in 2020 they lost by five against Ballyhale Shamrocks, and in 2022 the margin was five points in defeat to Ballygunner.

Yesterday there was just a single point separating themselves and Sarsfields. The Derry hurling trail-blazers have been fiercely determined to break through that semi-final barrier. They must have felt they were in the driving seat when moving 0-12 to 0-9 clear in the third quarter, but their scoring rate dried up. Still the sight of that last strike by Mark McGuigan flying just over the bar summed up the fine margins, it was a day where too many scoring chances passed Slaughtneil by.

In the Ulster final they produced a terrific fightback to defeat Portaferry, a comeback founded on two crucial goals. Raising a green flag again would have swung this semi-final their way but they couldn’t manage to hit the net and a major semi-final opportunity slipped by.

The similarities with Sarsfields in the first semi-final were striking; Colin Currie’s free-taking was invaluable, while AJ Murphy was the match-winner. A magical journey continues for a club that only won their maiden Leinster hurling title two weeks ago.

4. Loughrea regrets over narrow loss

Just like their Derry counterparts, Loughrea will nurse huge regrets about this semi-final loss. Their club have craved an opportunity like this but making that breakthrough in Galway has been tough. After their county success in 2006, they lost five finals as part of a series of near misses, before finally reaching the Galway summit again this year.

That propelled them into the All-Ireland series again, and they thrived from the start yesterday, epitomised by the showings of Shane Morgan and Tiernan Killeen. They hit ten points in the opening period but missed the same number of scoring chances. The nagging concern that their interval lead of four needed to be greater, was confirmed as the second half wore on.

They were pegged back at the finish and just fell short of emulating the Loughrea class of 2007 who contested the All-Ireland final. A tough blow for this group to take.