Ballyhale and Borris-Ileigh dominate All-Ireland club hurling awards

Ballyhale's Colin Fennelly and Jerry Kelly of Borris Ileigh were both named on the team.

BACK-TO-BACK ALL-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have claimed five places on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards Team of the Year.

Joey Holden, Darren Mullen, Evan Shefflin, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly all made the side, with Holden, Reid and Fennelly all claiming their second honour.

Beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh also had five players named on the team – James McCormack, Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack and Jerry Kelly.

Shane Cooney (St Thomas’), Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) and Marty Kavanagh (St Mullins) make up the seleciton.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Ballyhale pair Reid and Shefflin plus Borris-Ileigh’s Maher the nominees for the Hurler of the Year award.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Hurling 2020

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2019

4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) – Previous winner in 2018

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) -Previous winner in 2019

12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) -Previous winner in 2019

15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

