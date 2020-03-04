This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ballyhale and Borris-Ileigh dominate All-Ireland club hurling awards

The finalists both have five players on the XV.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,048 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5031883
Ballyhale's Colin Fennelly and Jerry Kelly of Borris Ileigh were both named on the team.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ballyhale's Colin Fennelly and Jerry Kelly of Borris Ileigh were both named on the team.
Ballyhale's Colin Fennelly and Jerry Kelly of Borris Ileigh were both named on the team.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BACK-TO-BACK ALL-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks have claimed five places on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards Team of the Year.

Joey Holden, Darren Mullen, Evan Shefflin, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly all made the side, with Holden, Reid and Fennelly all claiming their second honour.

Beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh also had five players named on the team – James McCormack, Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack and Jerry Kelly. 

Shane Cooney (St Thomas’), Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) and Marty Kavanagh (St Mullins) make up the seleciton.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Ballyhale pair Reid and Shefflin plus Borris-Ileigh’s Maher the nominees for the Hurler of the Year award.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Hurling 2020

1. James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

2. Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh)
3. Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) – Previous winner in 2019
4. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
9. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

10. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) – Previous winner in 2018
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) -Previous winner in 2019
12. Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) -Previous winner in 2019
15. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

02.03.20 GAA announce re-fixture details for postponed league games and new date for hurling final
02.03.20 Here's the state of play as 2020 hurling league set for knockout stages
02.03.20 'A bit surreal,' as four Sarsfields sisters and their dad finally taste All-Ireland success

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie