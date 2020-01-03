Poll: Who do you think will reach the 2020 All-Ireland club hurling final?

THE COUNTY CHAMPIONS from Kilkenny, Derry, Tipperary and Galway are the last four standing on Sunday as the All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-finals take place.

Slaughtneil, Ballyhale, Borris-Ileigh and St Thomas are all chasing All-Ireland glory. Source: INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks face Slaughtneil in Newry at 2pm with Borris-Ileigh going up against St Thomas in Limerick at 4pm.

The defending champions are Ballyhale Shamrocks, highly impressive in their final destruction of St Thomas last March. Ballyhale are aiming to reach the club’s ninth final and have only lost once when reaching the last hurdle. It is a third All-Ireland semi-final tie for Slaughtneil in four years, they’ll hope to make amends for their previous two defeats.

For Borris-Ileigh this is a first All-Ireland semi-final tie since 1987 and only the second in the club’s history. They enjoyed a superb 2019 campaign with the collection of Tipperary and Munster accolades while St Thomas have more experience as they face their fourth semi-final in eight seasons, winning the overall championship back in 2013.

But who do you think will advance to the hurling decider on 19 January?

Let us know.

