Newbridge and Thurles to host All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals
NEWBRIDGE AND THURLES have been confirmed as the venues for the AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals.
Both games are due to be played on Sunday, 15 December, and will be broadcast live on TG4.
Cedral St Conleth’s Park will host the meeting of Cork’s Sarsfield and Derry champions Slaughtneil at 1.30pm.
The day’s second game will see Dublin’s Na Fianna take on Galway side Loughrea in Semple Stadium at 3.30pm.
The fixture details for the All-Ireland Club IHC and JHC are due to be confirmed in the coming days.
Sunday December 15
Sarsfields (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry)
Cedral St Conleth’s, 1.30pm, TG4
Loughrea (Galway) v Na Fianna (Dublin)
FBD Semple Stadium, 3.30pm, TG4
